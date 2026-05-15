The Trump administration was forced into damage control after a White House TikTok post misspelt Chinese President Xi Jinping's name during a sensitive China summit, prompting the video's deletion. The post was taken down after the error drew attention online.

The blunder landed at a highly sensitive moment, as Washington and Beijing continued to navigate tense negotiations over trade, tariffs and TikTok's future in the United States. TikTok remained a significant part of Trump and Xi's broader discussions, which made the timing of the mistake awkward from a diplomatic standpoint.

Deleted TikTok Sparks Fresh Fallout

The deleted TikTok drew attention because of the irony of the mistake appearing on the very platform that sits at the centre of US-China tensions. Social media users circulated the post after it was removed, which kept the Xi Jinping misspelling in public view longer than the administration would have intended.

The timing drew additional scrutiny, given TikTok's central role in ongoing US-China trade negotiations. Critics argued the incident illustrated how minor errors carry greater weight when they occur in high-stakes diplomatic contexts, particularly where every public gesture from either side is closely watched.

That reaction is easier to understand when viewed alongside the broader pressure on the White House to appear disciplined during major foreign-policy moments. A summit involving China is never just about one platform or one post; it is also about signalling control, consistency and preparedness in front of a global audience.

The White House has deleted a TikTok after misspelling Xi Jinping’s name at a high-stakes China visit. pic.twitter.com/xsSAljR3aM — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 14, 2026

China Talks Already Under Pressure

Trump's China visit was already under scrutiny because of the broader trade agenda and the long-running dispute over TikTok's US operations. The trip highlighted the wider business and diplomatic backdrop, which placed additional pressure on the summit to proceed without incident.

A White House blunder involving Xi Jinping's name, therefore, carried extra embarrassment, even if the mistake itself did not alter policy. Critics of the administration seized on the incident as illustrative of its approach to diplomatic optics, though the White House has not publicly commented on the deletion.

The stakes were especially high because trade talks, tariff disputes and technology policy were all moving at once. When those issues overlap, even a social media error can become part of the larger narrative around a visit, particularly if it reinforces doubts about how carefully the administration is managing the relationship.

TikTok Deal Remains In Focus

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TikTok remains more than just a social media app in this context. It is tied to wider US-China negotiations, with Trump previously signalling progress on a deal that would reshape the platform's future in America.

The deal's structure, the investors involved and China's response all add context that makes this story more than a simple typo.

The misspelling incident, and the swift deletion that followed, fed into a broader debate about how the administration manages the optics of its China engagement at a moment when the stakes on trade and technology remain high.

The White House has not issued a statement on the deleted post. TikTok's US operational future remains subject to ongoing negotiations between Washington and Beijing, which means the app will likely continue to feature in future diplomatic clashes.