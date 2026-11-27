'I just wanted to be alone and not be seen by anyone,' Hana told German broadcaster WDR. Hana said three municipal officers approached her as she sat crying on a playground bench in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on 25 October 2026. The 31-year-old chemistry student was fined €25 ($27; £21) for being there without a child.

Hana had gone to Glückaufpark, in the Hassel district of the western German city, to clear her head. She was worried about money and under pressure at university. When she began to cry, she sat down in the children's playground and rang her aunt.

The officers issued the fine under Section 12 of Gelsenkirchen's public-order ordinance. City spokesperson Martin Schulmann called it a 'comparatively mild and proportionate measure'.

On 17 November, as part of a wider review of local penalties, councillors discussed increasing the maximum penalty for unauthorised presence on playgrounds from €55 ($60; £46) to €60 ($66; £50). The proposals also covered smoking on playgrounds.

Two Boys on the Playground Swings

Hana was still speaking to her aunt when the officers approached the bench. They worked for Gelsenkirchen's Kommunaler Ordnungsdienst, the city's public-order service. Two boys were playing on the swings nearby, and the officers wanted to know whether they were her children.

When Hana replied that the boys were not hers, the officers requested proof of identity and informed her that she had broken the playground rules. She told WDR she understood the need to protect children but wished one of the officers had first checked whether she was all right.

An explanation of the rule and a request to move to another bench would have been enough, in her view. 'I felt as though I was worth nothing as a human being,' she said of the encounter.

What the Playground Sign Told Visitors

Section 12 permits adults to stay in a playground only if they are accompanying a child as a parent, guardian or supervisor. That condition applies throughout the designated area. It covers people sitting on benches just as it does those using the play equipment.

A sign at Glückaufpark displayed an age limit of 14 and set out rules in pictograms, according to German media reports. BILD reported that the sign did not explicitly state that adults without accompanying children were prohibited from remaining in the playground. Hana explained that she had been unaware of that restriction.

The city maintained that the ordinance applied regardless of whether Hana knew about it. The administration stated that its officers took both proportionality and equal treatment into account when enforcing local rules. Its internal review found no evidence of misconduct by the officers.

Councillors Differ Over Playground Enforcement

Wiebke Wexeler of the Green Party's council group told WDR that rigid enforcement risked criminalising minor behaviour and needlessly restricting people's use of public spaces. She called for greater care in deciding when to issue a penalty.

The Social Democratic Party's council group supported the playground regulations but considered a warning sufficient in Hana's case. Simon Nowack of the Christian Democratic Union defended the restriction, arguing that adults without a child should generally stay outside children's playgrounds.

Hana paid the €25 ($27; £21) to avoid the risk of further administrative costs.