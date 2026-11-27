Viral photographs allegedly showing President Donald Trump sharing an intimate Thanksgiving golf lesson with aide Natalie Harp have raised questions about their authenticity and relationship.

However, neither the alleged encounter nor the romantic speculation has been verified. The images warrant scrutiny, particularly after separate AI-generated photographs of the pair circulated online.

Trump and Harp Thanksgiving Golf Photos Go Viral

The latest claim originated from an X account belonging to a user identified as David Samuel, who shared photographs allegedly showing Trump and Harp at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thanksgiving.

The accompanying post described the encounter as an 'intimate Thanksgiving getaway' and suggested the pair might be more than colleagues.

An article accompanying the images claimed Trump was demonstrating how to swing a golf club, with the president apparently standing closely behind Harp.

The post reportedly attracted hundreds of thousands of views. However, the photographs were shared without an identifiable photographer, original publication or independently verified account of when and where they were taken. Their circulation does not establish that the encounter happened as described.

BREAKING: President Trump, 80, caught on an intimate Thanksgiving getaway with 35-year-old aide Natalie Harp at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, as it appears these two might be more than just a president and his aide https://t.co/vXjTU5fP5q — David Samuel (@SamDave2023) November 26, 2026

Are the Viral Trump and Harp Photos AI-Generated?

Questions about the images have intensified after separate photographs allegedly showing Trump kissing Harp on a golf course were exposed as AI-generated in September 2026. The images contained visual inconsistencies, including a distorted hand with six fingers.

AI detection tools from OpenAI and Google also flagged synthetic elements, while Hive Moderation gave a sharper version a 99.9% likelihood of being AI-generated and an OpenAI verification tool detected a SynthID watermark.

However, these findings apply only to the earlier kissing photographs and do not establish whether the Thanksgiving golf lesson images are fake.

No Verified Evidence of a Romantic Relationship

The Thanksgiving article itself acknowledged that the photographs could not establish a romantic relationship between Trump and Harp.

There is no independently verified evidence that the pair shared an intimate getaway or that their professional relationship extends beyond their official association.

A fact-check published by MEAWW on 27 November also challenged the sensational claims, noting that Harp's professional proximity to Trump does not establish a private or romantic encounter.

Photographs showing two people standing close together cannot, by themselves, establish the nature of their relationship.

Who Is Natalie Harp, Trump's Close Aide?

Harp, 35, serves as Trump's special assistant and executive assistant, frequently accompanying him at official engagements. A Guardian report in August 2026 noted that she follows him with a portable printer to provide printed information, earning her the nickname 'human printer'. She previously presented for One America News Network before joining Trump's political operation in 2022.

What the Evidence Shows About the Viral Photos

Separate photographs depicting Trump and Harp in an intimate encounter have previously been confirmed as AI-generated. However, the newer Thanksgiving golf lesson images have not been independently authenticated.

There is also no verified evidence establishing that the alleged golf lesson took place as described.

The Thanksgiving photographs should therefore be treated as unverified, rather than presented as genuine evidence of an intimate encounter. The earlier AI-generated images provide relevant context but do not prove that the newer photographs are fake.