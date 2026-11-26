District Attorney Ernie Lee announced on Wednesday 25 November that his office would drop murder conspiracy charges in the death of Ayden Nicolas, a seven-year-old boy found fatally shot inside a home in Warsaw, North Carolina. The boy's father, Junior Nicolas, had appealed for answers about who killed his son a day before the announcement.

Ayden was found dead on Thursday 19 November after Warsaw police responded to a call in the area of East North Street at around 11:30 p.m. Four people were subsequently arrested in connection with his death, but prosecutors now consider the evidence insufficient to pursue some of the most serious charges brought in the case.

Why the Prosecutor Will Drop Murder Conspiracy Charges

In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, Lee explained that there was insufficient evidence to pursue charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder or accessory after the fact of first-degree murder in connection with Ayden's death.

Other charges remain pending, including concealment of death.

Among those arrested was Juliana Hall, 20, who originally faced charges of felony conspiracy and concealing or failing to report a death, according to court records. Two 16-year-olds faced the same charges as Hall, as well as accessory after the fact.

The fourth person's identity was withheld by the broadcaster because of uncertainty surrounding their age. Warrants previously alleged that Hall had conspired with the three others to commit murder, an allegation Lee's office will no longer pursue. The remaining charges do not establish anyone's guilt or identify who fired the fatal shot.

North Carolina Boy's Father Wants To Know Who Killed His Son

Junior Nicolas was away from Warsaw when the shooting occurred. He told WITN that he drove back to the town after receiving a telephone call from his mother, only to learn that his son had died.

'When I got here, they said he didn't make it,' he said.

Nicolas described his son as a child known at school as a 'sweet boy'.

'We got four people in custody right now, so I want to know who killed my son, who took my son's life away from me,' Nicolas said in an interview published on Tuesday 24 November.

The family has established a GoFundMe fundraiser to assist with funeral expenses.

North Carolina Police Continue Investigation Into Ayden's Death

Warsaw Police Chief Darius Bentley stated that officers initially responded to the East North Street area before their investigation led them to a house on the street. They forced open the door and discovered Ayden with a gunshot wound to the head.

Sharon Hilton, a Warsaw resident who lives nearby, told WITN that she had not heard the gunshots and learned about the shooting on Facebook after waking up.

'It's devastating because it's right down from my house. For a child to get shot, I feel for the parents; I really do. I really hate it,' Hilton said.

The Warsaw Police Department has pledged to release further information as it becomes available. Bentley emphasised that the investigation remains open.

'It is an active and ongoing investigation, and we are here to pursue justice on behalf of Ayden Nicolas,' he said.