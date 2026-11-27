US President Donald Trump's special envoy Jared Kushner has praised Vladimir Putin for showing 'restraint' by not using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, even as Russian forces continue striking the country's cities and energy infrastructure.

Kushner made the remarks while discussing negotiations to end the war, offering an unusually favourable assessment of the Russian president and describing him as a 'grandmaster of politics' and a 'historic figure'.

His comments came as diplomatic efforts struggle to bridge disagreements over territory and Ukraine's future security arrangements.

Kushner Says Putin Has Shown Nuclear Restraint

In an interview with Axel Springer chief executive Mathias Döpfner for the 'MD Meets' podcast, Kushner said he believed Putin genuinely wanted peace and was interested in improving relations with Washington.

'So far Putin has shown restraint; he's agreed not to use nuclear weapons, which obviously is a big thing, and he's reassured us that that's not his intention,' Kushner said.

He added that Putin wanted to explore whether Russia and the US could establish a 'new beginning'. Kushner, who has met the Russian leader alongside fellow US negotiator Steve Witkoff, described him as highly prepared and attentive during their discussions.

'He takes a lot of notes when we're speaking, and he transmits very specifically. But it's very clear he has a very deep understanding of the issues,' he said.

'Grandmaster of Politics'

Kushner went further in his assessment of Putin, calling him a 'grandmaster of politics'. 'People can like what he's done. They cannot like what he's done. But he's definitely a grandmaster of politics,' he said.

The comments stand in contrast to the continuing war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilian areas have continued during diplomatic efforts.

Recent strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia killed two people and wounded 48, according to Ukrainian officials cited in the supplied reports.

Territorial Concessions Remain a Major Obstacle

Kushner also suggested Ukraine might need to show flexibility over its borders if negotiators could establish a durable post-war settlement.

'This isn't about fairness or who's right or wrong,' he said, adding that European borders had changed over time.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said US negotiators raised the possibility of Ukraine withdrawing its remaining forces from parts of the Donbas in exchange for NATO membership. Kyiv has long opposed surrendering territory to Russia.

Kushner argued that territorial questions could become easier to resolve once the parties agreed on a post-war relationship and security arrangements.

Kushner Says Ukraine Needs US Security Guarantees

The envoy acknowledged that Ukraine would need credible guarantees to prevent another Russian attack. 'Without a security guarantee from America, Ukraine will not be safe in the future,' he said, adding that Trump would have to decide whether providing such a guarantee served US interests.

Kushner said the ultimate goal was a sovereign, secure and prosperous Ukraine, potentially joining the European Union and supported by a strong military and credible security guarantees. He also warned that continued European funding and military support for Ukraine carried the risk of escalation if either side miscalculated.