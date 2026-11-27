Sofía Vergara has sparked outrage after appearing alongside Colombia's new right-wing president, Abelardo de la Espriella, in a video in which he promised they would work together on future projects.

The Modern Family star was visiting her hometown of Barranquilla on Wednesday, 25 November, a day after receiving a major civic honour and viewing a 7.5-metre (24.6-foot) bronze statue erected in her likeness for the first time. However, footage of her meeting with the controversial leader quickly attracted attention online.

¡Qué alegría y qué honor recibir en Barranquilla a nuestra querida Sofía Vergara, una colombiana que brilla en el mundo entero y que representa de la mejor manera el talento, la alegría y la grandeza de nuestra gente!



Sofía es motivo de orgullo para Colombia y, muy… pic.twitter.com/L98PnEvFEd — Abelardo De La Espriella (@ABDELAESPRIELLA) November 26, 2026

De la Espriella shared the video on his official X account, showing the pair travelling together in a presidential helicopter before sitting down for a conversation. He praised Vergara for representing Colombia internationally and described her as a source of national pride.

The president also hinted at future collaboration, promising to do 'great things together' and teasing 'wonderful surprises' for the country in the coming months.

Sofía Vergara's Meeting With President Sparks Backlash

The footage prompted criticism on social media, where users questioned the actress' willingness to associate herself with the president.

One commenter wrote: 'God the far right keeps ruining these people ... I gotta stop having ... positive feelings towards celebrities.'

Another questioned the apparent contradiction between Vergara's television persona and her association with the politician, writing: 'People like to imagine that actors in real life are true to the characters they love them as on TV'.

However, others cautioned against assuming that appearing alongside the president meant she endorsed his political positions. They pointed out that de la Espriella had visited Barranquilla specifically to welcome the actress during her hometown celebrations.

Why Colombia's New President Is So Controversial

De la Espriella's election marked a dramatic political shift for Colombia, ending a period of left-wing leadership. He defeated left-wing candidate Iván Cepeda in a closely contested run-off in June, campaigning on a tougher approach to crime and organised criminal groups.

His political style has drawn comparisons with Donald Trump, who also publicly endorsed his candidacy.

Trump described de la Espriella as someone who 'fights tirelessly for and loves his great country and people', comparing his patriotism with his own commitment to the United States.

The Trump administration also sent a delegation to his inauguration, with Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche describing the occasion as an opportunity for a 'great rekindling' of relations between the two countries.

Human Rights Concerns Surround Tough-on-Crime Agenda

De la Espriella's promised mano dura, or iron-fist, approach to security has raised concerns among human rights advocates.

Gimena Sanchez of the Washington Office on Latin America warned that similar policies had previously been associated with extrajudicial killings and disproportionate harm to indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities.

The president has continued to emphasise his tough-on-crime agenda. On Wednesday, he announced a prison security initiative alongside the opening of a 36,000-square-metre (387,500-square-foot) mega-prison designed to accommodate 1,722 inmates.

'In my government, prisons must be under the control of the state and not of criminals,' he said.

Vergara's appearance alongside the president has reignited debate about her public image and political associations. While the footage does not establish her endorsement of his policies, the online reaction suggests that some fans are uncomfortable with the pairing.