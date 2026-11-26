A FedEx cargo jet overran a runway at Miami International Airport on Wednesday 25 November, forcing three runways to close temporarily and disrupting travel on the eve of Thanksgiving. The airport said there were no reported injuries following the incident at about 8:40 p.m. local time.

The aircraft was a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 arriving from Memphis, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). FedEx had resumed flying that type of aircraft in May following a fatal crash involving a UPS cargo jet in Kentucky the previous year.

Units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the incident, which left the airport operating with just one runway.

Thanksgiving Travel Disrupted by FedEx Cargo Jet Incident

Passengers due to fly on Wednesday night were advised by the airport to contact their airlines for the latest flight information before travelling to the terminal. The FAA issued a temporary ground stop for Miami-bound flights. Flight operations later resumed, although the total number of affected flights was not immediately available.

'We appreciate our passengers' patience as we work to safely resume normal operations,' the airport stated.

FedEx described what happened to its aircraft as 'an issue upon landing' and confirmed that it was coordinating with officials investigating the incident.

'We are grateful that our crew is safe and there are no reported injuries,' the company stated.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) initially said it had no information about Wednesday's incident. Neither the airport nor FedEx identified a cause for the runway overrun in their statements on the incident.

FedEx Cargo Jet Overrun Follows Fatal Miami Crash

Wednesday's incident occurred almost three months after a cargo jet operated by 21 Air on behalf of Amazon overran another runway at Miami International Airport on 6 September. That crash killed five people on the ground.

Although the two aircraft landed on different runways, three of the airport's runways converge at their western end. The FedEx aircraft came to rest near the location where the Amazon jet had crossed a road and struck a van carrying a crew responsible for cleaning aircraft.

There was also a separate incident at the airport less than two weeks before the Thanksgiving travel disruption. Two aircraft collided at a taxiway intersection when the wingtip of a Copa Airlines aircraft came into contact with the nose of a UPS aircraft.

That collision was described as minor. No connection between the earlier incidents and Wednesday's runway overrun has been established.

FedEx Cargo Jet Was Same Model as Kentucky Crash Aircraft

The MD-11 involved in Wednesday's incident is the same aircraft model as the UPS freighter that crashed during take-off in Kentucky last year. Its left engine detached, and all three pilots and 12 people on the ground were killed.

FedEx resumed package deliveries using MD-11 aircraft in May after the FAA approved Boeing's proposed inspection and maintenance protocols. The regulator stated that it had granted approval 'after extensive review'.

FedEx's statement on the Miami overrun did not identify a technical fault or indicate whether there was any connection with the issue that prompted the Boeing fix.

The FAA confirmed that it would investigate Wednesday's runway overrun, although no timetable for the investigation was provided.