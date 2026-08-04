Celebrity couple Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have once again become one of Hollywood's most talked-about pairings after photographs of them wearing gold rings during a stroll in Paris sparked fresh secret wedding rumours.

While neither star has confirmed an engagement or marriage, the images have reignited public interest in their relationship, with many fans also searching for answers about the couple's age difference and how their romance has evolved since they first began dating.

What Is the Age Gap Between Hadid and Cooper?

One of the most frequently asked questions about the couple is their age difference. Gigi Hadid is 31 years old, while Bradley Cooper is 51, giving them a 20-year age gap.

The age difference has attracted attention since the pair were first romantically linked in October 2023. Despite the public's curiosity, Hadid and Cooper have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, making only occasional public appearances together and rarely discussing their romance in interviews.

Although celebrity relationships with notable age gaps often generate discussion online, Hadid and Cooper have continued to appear comfortable keeping the focus on their time together rather than responding to public commentary.

Why Are Fans Talking About a Secret Wedding?

Speculation about a possible secret wedding intensified after the couple were photographed walking hand in hand through Paris while both appeared to be wearing gold rings on their left ring fingers.

Cooper wore a traditional gold band, while Hadid was seen wearing a simple twisted gold ring. The pair were dressed casually in coordinated athleisure outfits as they made their way towards the Mandarin Oriental Lutetia hotel, smiling throughout the outing.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid spark rumors they secretly MARRIED as they wear rings on wedding fingers in Paris pic.twitter.com/fYCSHHLpT3 — America Report (@Americareport24) August 4, 2026

The photographs quickly spread across social media, prompting fans to wonder whether the couple had secretly married or become engaged during their time in the French capital, often regarded as one of the world's most romantic cities.

No Evidence Confirms Marriage or Engagement

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Despite the online excitement surrounding the matching rings, there is currently no evidence confirming that Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are married or engaged.

Neither celebrity nor their representatives has announced an engagement, and no marriage records or official statements have emerged to support the rumours.

For now, the speculation remains exactly that. The Paris photographs have fuelled widespread discussion, but the matching rings alone do not confirm a secret wedding.

Until either Hadid or Cooper chooses to address the reports, fans will continue following the couple's relationship closely while waiting to see whether the latest rumours turn out to be true.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Relationship Timeline

Hadid and Cooper reportedly met through a mutual friend's child's birthday party before they were first linked romantically in October 2023.

Since then, their relationship has steadily become more serious, although both have continued to maintain a relatively private approach to their personal lives. They have been photographed together on numerous occasions, including holidays, dinner dates and public outings, while also supporting one another's professional commitments.

Most recently, the couple attracted attention after attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding together, adding to growing speculation that their relationship had reached another milestone before the latest Paris outing.

While they occasionally appear together at high-profile events, they have generally avoided sharing details about their relationship publicly.