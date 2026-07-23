A viral claim that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet could marry at the White House has fuelled widespread online speculation after social media posts alleged US President Donald Trump approved the request.

However, neither the celebrity couple nor the White House has confirmed the allegation, and no credible evidence has emerged to support it.

The story quickly gained traction across TikTok and other social media platforms, prompting fans to question whether one of Hollywood's highest-profile couples could really be planning such an unusual ceremony.

As of publication, there is no verified evidence to support the claim.

What Sparked the White House Wedding Rumour?

The speculation spread through viral social media posts alleging Jenner met with members of President Donald Trump's team before the couple reportedly received approval to hold a wedding ceremony at the White House.

According to the posts, Trump later approved the proposal for the couple to use the presidential residence as a wedding venue.

However, the posts provided no documentary evidence, official statements or other verifiable information to support the allegation, and no credible news organisation has independently confirmed it.

Neither the White House, President Trump, Jenner nor Chalamet has publicly commented on the circulating posts.

What Has Been Confirmed?

While the online speculation continues, several facts about Jenner and Chalamet's relationship are publicly known.

The pair have been romantically linked since 2023 and have continued to make occasional public appearances together.

Most recently, they attended the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, where they were photographed sharing a kiss in the stands.

Despite ongoing speculation about their future, neither has announced an engagement, wedding date or wedding venue.

There has also been no official statement from the White House or representatives for either celebrity confirming discussions about holding a ceremony at the presidential residence.

Fake T-Shirt Image Fuels Further Speculation

As the story spread, an edited image also circulated online claiming to show Jenner wearing a T-shirt reading 'Future Mrs. Bieber', with 'Bieber' crossed out and 'Chalamet' written underneath.

Fact-checkers later identified the image as AI-generated or digitally altered.

Authentic photographs from Coachella 2026 instead showed Jenner wearing Justin Bieber-themed merchandise while supporting the singer's headline performance.

Although the altered image continued circulating alongside the White House claim, it does not provide evidence that Jenner and Chalamet are engaged or planning a wedding.

Why the Rumour Spread So Quickly

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The story attracted attention because it combined one of Hollywood's most closely watched celebrity couples with one of the world's most recognisable political landmarks.

Although weddings have taken place at the White House throughout its history, they have traditionally involved presidents, members of presidential families, relatives, close friends or White House staff, rather than unrelated celebrities.

According to the White House Historical Association, the presidential residence has hosted 19 documented weddings since 1812.

The unusual combination of celebrity culture, politics and AI-generated content helped drive discussion across social media, while the absence of official confirmation led many users to question whether the posts were genuine.

What Remains Unverified

Currently, neither Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, the White House nor President Donald Trump has publicly commented on the viral White House wedding claims. No official documents or independently verified evidence have surfaced to support the allegations.

Without official confirmation, there is no evidence to suggest that the couple are planning a White House wedding or that presidential approval has been sought or granted.