Tom Holland has finally put months of speculation to rest after confirming he and Zendaya are married, while new details have emerged about the extraordinary lengths the couple allegedly took to keep their wedding hidden from the public.

The Spider-Man star addressed persistent rumours during a new Esquire interview, revealing that AI-generated wedding images had even fooled members of his own family. His comments come after reports that the pair hosted an intimate winter ceremony protected by strict non-disclosure agreements and a no-phone policy, allowing one of Hollywood's highest-profile couples to keep their marriage a secret for months.

Tom Holland Finally Addresses Wedding Speculation

Rumours surrounding the couple's relationship had been building for months, particularly after Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, appeared to confirm they had already tied the knot.

Speaking after the Screen Actors Guild Awards in March, Roach said: 'The wedding has already happened... It's very true.'

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Although Holland stopped short of discussing the ceremony in detail, he effectively confirmed the marriage during his interview with Esquire. The actor joked that AI-generated wedding photographs circulating online had convinced his grandmother she had not been invited to the ceremony.

Recalling her reaction, Holland explained that the fake images had caused confusion within his own family before he reassured her that relatives had, in fact, attended the wedding.

'My family were all there,' he said, before adding: 'That's all you'll get on that.'

The interview marks the first time Holland has publicly acknowledged the marriage after the couple largely remained silent about major milestones in their relationship, including reports that they became engaged in late 2024.

Inside Tom Holland and Zendaya's Private Wedding

According to reports, Tom Holland and Zendaya planned an intimate winter wedding attended only by close friends and family.

An insider claimed the pair introduced unusually strict privacy measures to ensure no details emerged before they were ready to share the news. Guests were reportedly required to sign non-disclosure agreements and comply with a complete no-phone policy throughout the celebration.

The source said those measures reflected how seriously the couple wanted to protect their private lives from public attention.

The strategy appears to have worked. Despite months of online speculation and intense interest from fans, no verified photographs or videos from the wedding surfaced.

Instead, AI-generated images depicting Holland and Zendaya in wedding attire spread widely across social media. Those fabricated pictures fuelled rumours of a secret ceremony while also creating confusion among fans and even members of Holland's own family.

Following the confirmation, many fans have also noticed that Zendaya has been wearing a gold wedding band during recent public appearances, a detail that largely went unnoticed while the couple kept their marriage private.

Tom Holland on Life With Zendaya

Although Holland declined to discuss specific details of the wedding, he spoke warmly about his relationship with Zendaya during the interview.

'I found my person,' he said.

The actor also described Zendaya as his 'best friend' and spoke about the support she provides both personally and professionally.

'She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I've ever been when I'm with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period.'

The comments offer one of Holland's most personal reflections on their relationship to date. Throughout their years together, both stars have consistently chosen to keep their private lives out of the spotlight, despite remaining among Hollywood's most recognisable couples.

Their ability to keep their wedding secret for months through carefully enforced privacy measures and minimal public disclosure underscores just how determined they were to celebrate the milestone on their own terms.