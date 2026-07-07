Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have taken one of their most public steps as a couple, going Instagram official after attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding in New York.

Pitt, 62, and de Ramon, 33, appeared together in photos shared after Swift and Kelce's July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden.

The pictures were originally posted by hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti, who styled the couple for the event and captioned the images: 'My favorite lovers @inesdrmn & Brad Pitt for an incredible moment in nyc.'

De Ramon later reposted the photos to her Instagram Stories, setting one image of herself with Pitt to Swift's song 'Lover' and adding a red heart emoji. Another picture was shared with 'Delicate' playing in the background. The move marked the couple's clearest social media acknowledgement yet, after years of keeping their relationship mostly private.

Who Is Ines de Ramon?

De Ramon is a jewellery designer and luxury industry professional who has largely stayed away from the celebrity spotlight despite dating one of Hollywood's most recognisable actors. She is known for her work in the jewellery world and has been linked to high-end brands in the industry. Before her relationship with Pitt, she was married to 'The Vampire Diaries' actor Paul Wesley.

De Ramon and Wesley separated in 2022, and their divorce was finalised in 2024. Since then, her relationship with Pitt has drawn growing public interest, though she has rarely spoken about it directly.

Brad and Ines Kept Their Romance Low-Key

Pitt and de Ramon were first linked in November 2022, when they were seen together at a Bono concert.

For much of their romance, the pair avoided turning their relationship into a public spectacle. They were seen at select events and outings, but neither frequently posted about the other online. That approach has shifted slightly in recent months.

In June, the couple were spotted showing affection at the French Open while watching Mirra Andreeva defeat Maja Chwalińska. Their Swift-Kelce wedding appearance then pushed the relationship further into the public eye.

Pitt Says It Is 'Not That Calculated'

Pitt has previously rejected the idea that his public appearances with de Ramon are part of a carefully managed publicity plan.

'No, dude, it's not that calculated,' he told GQ in 2025. 'Oh my God, how exhausting would that be?'

He added that relationships evolve naturally and said his personal life has been in the news, in one form or another, for three decades. For Pitt, the attention remains something he has learned to live with while focusing on work, family and his private circle.

Timing Draws Extra Attention

The Instagram moment comes after Pitt finalised his long-running divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2024. Jolie and Pitt share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Their split, first filed in 2016, remained one of Hollywood's most closely watched legal battles for years. The timing of Pitt and de Ramon's Instagram debut has therefore attracted even more attention, especially after reports that Jolie has not dated since the separation.

Still, the wedding photos suggest Pitt and de Ramon are no longer hiding their romance from view. After nearly four years together, their appearance at one of the biggest celebrity events of the year became both a fashion moment and a relationship milestone.