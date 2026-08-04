Retired American actress Christina Applegate has returned home after spending nearly four months in hospital, offering a hopeful update following months of concern from fans.

While the actress' lengthy hospital stay sparked widespread speculation, one key detail remains unknown. Neither Applegate nor her representatives have confirmed why she was admitted in late March.

What is known is that the Emmy-winning actress has lived with multiple sclerosis (MS) since 2021 and has been candid about the serious health challenges she continues to face.

What Has Been Confirmed About Her Hospital Stay?

According to reports, Applegate has now been discharged and is recovering at home after nearly four months in hospital. However, the reason for her admission has not been officially disclosed.

Her representative previously declined to discuss her treatment, telling Page Six that Applegate has 'a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about'.

Days after news of her hospitalisation emerged, the Dead to Me star addressed supporters in a message shared on Instagram.

'Health issues are a constant for me, but I'm a strong chick and I'm getting stronger and better every day,' she wrote.

She also thanked fans for their 'outpouring of love and well wishes', adding that she was taking time to focus on her recovery before returning to speak publicly.

Christina Applegate on Her Health Struggles

Applegate has consistently shared the realities of living with multiple sclerosis, giving fans an honest look at the physical and emotional toll of the disease.

Last year, on her MeSsy podcast, she revealed she had previously been hospitalised with a painful kidney infection, describing herself as being in 'so much pain' and 'screaming.'

Read more Kelly Osbourne Looks Healthier Months After Extreme Weight Loss and 'Skeletal' Criticisms Kelly Osbourne Looks Healthier Months After Extreme Weight Loss and 'Skeletal' Criticisms

Earlier this year, she shared that she was largely confined to bed because of her condition, although she still made an effort to take her 15-year-old daughter, Sadie, to school whenever she could.

'I want to take her; it's my favourite thing to do. It's the only time we have together by ourselves,' she said.

Meanwhile, her former Married... with Children co-star David Faustino said in June that Applegate continues to face difficult days but has maintained her trademark sense of humour throughout her ongoing health battle.

While many have questioned whether multiple sclerosis was responsible for Applegate's nearly four-month hospital stay, no official explanation has been provided. For now, the confirmed health update is that the actress has been discharged, is back home and continues her recovery surrounded by support from family, friends and fans.

What Is Multiple Sclerosis?

Although it has not been confirmed that multiple sclerosis caused Applegate's hospital stay, the autoimmune disease has had a significant impact on her health since she announced her diagnosis in 2021.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic condition that affects the brain and spinal cord. It occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks myelin, the protective layer surrounding nerve fibres. This damage disrupts communication between the brain and the rest of the body, leading to a wide range of symptoms.

There is currently no cure for multiple sclerosis. Instead, treatment focuses on slowing the progression of the disease, managing relapses, easing symptoms and helping patients maintain their quality of life through medication, rehabilitation and lifestyle support.

Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms

The symptoms of multiple sclerosis differ depending on which nerves are affected and how advanced the disease has become.

Common symptoms include fatigue, muscle weakness, numbness or tingling, difficulty walking, poor balance, blurred or double vision, muscle spasms and chronic pain. Some people also experience memory problems or difficulty concentrating.

For many patients, symptoms can come and go during periods known as relapses and remissions. Others experience a gradual worsening of symptoms over time.

Because MS affects each person differently, some patients may require hospital care during severe flare-ups or if complications arise.