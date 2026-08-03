Tate McRae has directly confronted swirling online rumours that she secretly backs Donald Trump's MAGA movement, using a new Variety cover story to point instead to her charity work and the atmosphere at her shows.

The 23-year-old Canadian pop star addressed the speculation as scrutiny of her politics intensified alongside ongoing interest in her relationship with ice hockey player Jack Hughes.

The public questioning of her political leanings escalated after she released the chart-topping track 'What I Want' with country singer Morgan Wallen in May 2025.

Further fuelling the MAGA support rumours was her reported relationship with New Jersey Devils centre Jack Hughes, who recently visited the White House with the United States men's hockey team following their 2026 Winter Olympics gold medal victory.

Deflecting MAGA Support Rumours Through Philanthropy

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Rather than issuing a definitive political endorsement, McRae opted to highlight her philanthropic track record. She told the outlet that she prefers to speak through the organisations she champions and the inclusive environment cultivated on her tours.

This approach was demonstrated when a portion of the proceeds from her 'Little Miss Possessive' tour merchandise went directly to the Global Fund for Women and The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention charity for LGBTQ+ youth.

'I think it is pretty obvious what kind of person I am and the things I support,' McRae stated in the interview. She added that she hopes her fans can recognise her core values through the specific initiatives she dedicates her energy towards. Wallen has never publicly endorsed Donald Trump, though his controversial past prompted initial fan concern.

Handling Jack Hughes Buzz and Online Speculation

The political discourse reached a new peak earlier this year when Hughes and his Olympic teammates reportedly laughed at a sexist joke made by Trump during a congratulatory telephone call. When asked about her dynamic with the athlete amid the ongoing Jack Hughes buzz, the artist offered a response focused on maintaining her privacy.

'I try to keep my relationships as sacred and private as possible,' McRae told the publication. She explained that focusing on uncontrollable external noise negatively impacts her mood, choosing instead to maintain a positive inner circle.

This protective stance extends into her high-profile friendships and songwriting. She briefly noted receiving homemade sourdough bread from Taylor Swift ahead of the pop superstar's Madison Square Garden wedding last month, but she explicitly declined to confirm whether the title track of her 2025 album, 'So Close to What', or her song 'Tit For Tat', were penned about former boyfriend Kid Laroi.

Tate McRae talks to Variety about choosing not to comment on being labelled as a ‘MAGA supporter’:



“I like to say my piece through organizations I support and the environment that I have on tour, I think it’s pretty obvious what kind of person I am and the things I support. And… pic.twitter.com/hRmEHLAdgA — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 3, 2026

Looking Beyond the MAGA Support Rumours to a Fourth Album

With the political chatter addressed, the singer is directing her focus back to her live performances and musical evolution. McRae recently completed back-to-back headline gigs.

On August 1, she headlined Montreal's Osheaga Festival, becoming the first Canadian to do so since 2022. She followed this up with her Lollapalooza set in Chicago on August 2, which concluded with her slipping into a tub of gold paint.

Behind the scenes, preliminary work on her fourth studio album is already underway. She returned to the studio in February with songwriters Amy Allen and Emilie Haynie, finding creative inspiration in a Dolly Parton lyric book.

Fans are currently dissecting cryptic promotional posters scattered around Chicago bearing the numbers '10 1', leaving her audience to wonder if an October launch date is approaching.