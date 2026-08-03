Dozens of moviegoers in Cartagena, Colombia, were forced to abandon a screening of 'Spider-Man Brand New Day' on 2 August after a bout of overpowering flatulence cleared the cinema. The smell was so strong that audiences fled the packed auditorium and spilled into the public corridors of the Plaza Bocagrande shopping centre.

The severe stench prompted a rapid exodus from the enclosed auditorium into the public corridors of the Plaza Bocagrande shopping centre. A local performer dressed as the titular superhero stepped in to temporarily entertain the crowds as they evacuated the Cine Colombia multiplex.

The identity of the individual responsible for the smell remains unknown, leaving multiplex staff without a definitive culprit. Mobile phone footage emerged across various social platforms showing audiences milling about the hallway, with many covering their faces.

Chaos Erupts During 'Spider-Man Brand New Day' Screening

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The disruption occurred halfway through the highly anticipated feature, halting the weekend entertainment for hundreds of attendees who had gathered to see the latest superhero instalment.

There were no reported injuries, though the smell was intense enough to prompt dozens of ticket holders to leave the premises without waiting for the final act.

While the cinema management did not officially cancel the showing, the odour was reportedly so strong that continuing to sit in the dark became difficult. Speculation spread among the displaced audience regarding the origin of the disruption.

Initial reports indicate that some attendees suspect an elaborate prank involving a commercial stink bomb, while others remain convinced that a fellow viewer suffered a severe and badly timed gastrointestinal emergency.

Social media users quickly picked up the incident, taking to various platforms to label the anonymous culprit the villain of the afternoon. One local commenter noted that ruining an entire cinema in such a way suggests something wrong with whatever the individual had consumed.

Expressing disbelief at the scale of the sudden evacuation, another user stated that 'there is no respect anymore, but I do not think anyone is so rotten as to evacuate an entire auditorium.'

A screening of Spider-Man: Brand New Day was evacuated after an audience member unleashed a Hulk-sized fart



The smell was so unbearable that moviegoers had to leave the theater in disgust pic.twitter.com/3tkpl8ra4x — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 3, 2026

Flatulence Hits Blockbuster's Record-Breaking Run

The disruption stands in contrast to the broader reception of the newly released blockbuster. 'Spider-Man Brand New Day' recently secured £730,150,000 ($927,000,000) in worldwide ticket sales, marking the second most successful opening weekend of any film globally.

The feature also currently holds a 90 per cent critical approval rating, making the incident an unusual moment during the film's highly successful international theatrical run.

Such public disruptions caused by strong odours are unpleasant, yet they are not unprecedented. In 2023, Singapore Airlines issued a refund of £1,110 ($1,410) to a couple after they were forced to relocate from their premium economy seats to escape a passenger travelling with a flatulent dog.

Similarly, Colombian influencer Yeferson Cossio faced a ban from Avianca airlines following allegations that a chemical gas device burst during a commercial flight.

As for the incident inside Plaza Bocagrande, cinema operations eventually resumed their normal schedule for all subsequent viewings once the auditorium was aired out.

The person responsible managed to leave undetected in the ensuing confusion, leaving multiplex staff and audience members to guess at who cut short their viewing.