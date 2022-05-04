As members-only investment club Goldfingr prepares for the launch of its web 3.0 application and proprietary token ($GFT) this upcoming April, the global elite's favorite investment platform has been meticulously preparing for this new era of the Goldfingr ecosystem – with much hype and anticipation for the project building. With a sleek new website, key partnerships with world leaders and major influencers across the globe, and a recently-announced acceptance to multi-chain launchpad VLaunch, Goldfingr is set to shift the paradigm of digital investment and international networking further than ever before upon April's application debut.

A perennial influence on the social scene of the world's elite, Goldfingr has gained global acclaim for the platform's members-only events in hotspots like Tulum, Monaco, Dubai, New York City, London, and Hong Kong.

Tapping into its exclusive network, Goldfingr has teamed up with renowned Dubai-based artist Idriss B. to develop an exclusive non-fungible token collaboration drop for Goldfingr's new web 3.0 platform. Known for his angular and geometric poly sculptures of earth's most dominant species, many of which are being prominently featured in global hubs across the world like New York City, the buzz is already growing amongst Goldfingr's membership surrounding the chance to own one of Idriss B.'s digital drops. In that same vein, Idriss B. and Goldfingr's digital partnership represents the best and the brightest of the burgeoning NFT space, harnessing the duo's respective contemporary art prowess and mastery of the virtual world to create one of the NFT space's most exciting projects in recent memory.

At the same time, Goldfingr has also made it a mission to recognize its existing loyal membership through the first-ever iteration of the Goldfingr Awards, bestowing accolades to the platform's best and brightest – or "masternodes," influential figures in both the business world and the Goldfingr community. Beginning with individual recognitions, Goldfingr awarded networking expert Gil Petersil for his excellence in masterminding, serial entrepreneur Derek Hoogenkamp for his impact on technologies in decentralized banking, biometrics and more, and Bonuz founder Matthias Mende for his innovative brand-focused approach to the burgeoning tokenized marketplace. Goldfingr's active membership of industry-disrupting businesses similarly received nods from the platform, with Family Office Experiences founder Chris Quincy rewarded for bridging the gap between athletes and the investment world, and Ascendía for their contribution and impact to raising human consciousness on this earth.

The inaugural ceremony also acknowledged Sovereign Gulf Partners – the Middle East's leading advisory firm – CEO Amir Merchant for his encouragement toward Goldfingr building a community chapter in the United Arab Emirates, as well as introduced Walid Benothman as Goldfingr's official new Chief Investment Officer.

As Goldfingr's web 3.0 offering approaches its April launch date, the wait for access to the platform's highly-anticipated revolutionization of the digital investment world is finally almost at an end for Goldfingr's international community of elite members. To never miss an update, visit Goldfingr's website and social media.