Graham Greene, the Oscar-nominated First Nations actor known for his roles in Dances with Wolves and The Twilight Saga, has died at the age of 73. He passed away on 1 September 2025 in a hospital in Ontario, Canada, following a long illness. His wife, Hilary Blackmore, was at his side. Greene's death has prompted tributes across the film industry, with fans and colleagues remembering his groundbreaking work on screen and on stage.

Reports confirmed that Graham Greene died after a prolonged illness. In a statement, Greene's agent Michael Greene told Deadline, 'He was a great man of morals, ethics and character and will be eternally missed.' He also added that Susan Smith (Greene's longtime agent who died in 2013) will be meeting him at the gates of heaven.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born on 22 June 1952 on the Six Nations Reserve in Ohsweken, Ontario, Graham Greene was a member of the Oneida First Nation. He began his career in theatre during the 1970s, working in Toronto and later in England.

His first television role came in The Great Detective in 1979, followed by his film debut in Running Brave in 1983. Greene's early work laid the foundation for a career that would bring him international recognition.

Breakthrough with 'Dances with Wolves'

Greene's breakthrough came with his portrayal of Kicking Bird in Dances with Wolves (1990). The role earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, making him one of the few Indigenous actors to be recognised at that level.

His performance was praised for its depth and authenticity, helping to challenge Hollywood stereotypes of Indigenous people. The film's success propelled Greene into mainstream cinema and opened opportunities for a range of future roles.

Graham Greene in 'Twilight' and Other Notable Films

Many younger audiences came to know Graham Greene through his role as Harry Clearwater in The Twilight Saga. His performance added gravitas to the popular series and introduced him to a new generation of fans.

Beyond Twilight, Greene appeared in a string of acclaimed films, including Thunderheart (1992), Maverick (1994), Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), The Green Mile (1999) and Wind River (2017).

His versatility allowed him to move seamlessly between thrillers, dramas and blockbusters, cementing his reputation as one of Canada's most accomplished actors.

Television Roles and Later Career

Greene also enjoyed a successful career on television. He was a regular presence in popular series such as Northern Exposure, Murder She Wrote, Longmire, Riverdale and Reservation Dogs. More recently, he featured in Tulsa King and appeared in The Last of Us.

His ability to deliver memorable performances across both Canadian and American productions ensured that he remained in demand for decades.

Awards and Recognition

Over the course of his career, Greene received numerous accolades. Aside from being nominated for an Academy Award for Dances with Wolves, he won a Grammy Award in 2000 for Best Spoken Word Album for Children.

He was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada in recognition of his contributions to the arts. Greene also received Canadian Screen Awards and Gemini Awards, along with the prestigious Governor General's Performing Arts Award in 2025.