Olivia Attwood has stirred headlines after her five-day Ibiza trip with Pete Wicks, calling herself a 'bad wife' and briefly removing her wedding ring. Fans spotted the former Love Island star in cosy snaps with Pete on a yacht, prompting speculation about her marriage to Bradley Dack. Despite the attention, insiders stress nothing romantic occurred, with Olivia and Bradley reportedly maintaining a happy marriage. The TV star has often been candid about her love of partying, explaining that she needed a break after a busy year of filming and media work.

During her Kiss FM show with Pete Wicks, Olivia shared Ibiza highlights, showing her carefree side in bikinis and denim shorts, often with matching friendship bracelets. She addressed fan concerns directly on Instagram, captioning images 'Off the rails' and reassuring followers that her marriage is strong. Olivia's husband Bradley, while initially irritated by her public antics, was seen wearing his wedding ring, while Olivia's absence of ring was explained as routine maintenance. Longtime friend Pete praised Olivia's loyalty and intelligence, emphasising their long-standing platonic friendship since first meeting on The Only Way Is Essex.

Olivia Attwood's Ibiza adventure highlights her unapologetic personality and the balance of her high-profile life and marriage. While snaps sparked curiosity and media buzz, sources confirm the couple remains united. Olivia's openness about her imperfections and Bradley's understanding illustrate that modern relationships can withstand public scrutiny. Fans can expect more from Olivia this year, including the new series of Bad Boyfriends, while she continues to embrace her identity as a party-loving, hardworking TV personality.