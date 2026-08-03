Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Tom Brady all own homes on the same tiny island in Miami, where privacy comes with nine-figure price tags, round-the-clock security, and some of the most exclusive real estate in America.

Known as the 'Billionaire Bunker', Indian Creek Island has become one of the world's most sought-after residential enclaves for technology founders, business leaders, athletes, and celebrities. With only 41 waterfront properties, an independent police force, and a single guarded entrance, it offers a level of privacy few neighbourhoods can match.

Here are seven facts that explain why the ultra-wealthy continue to flock to this secluded corner of Biscayne Bay.

1. There Are Only 41 Waterfront Homes

Indian Creek Island spans around 300 acres, but nearly half of it is occupied by the private Indian Creek Country Club and its golf course.

That leaves just 41 residential plots, each sitting directly on the waterfront. With so little land available, homes regularly command prices of tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars. The limited supply is one of the biggest reasons property values have continued climbing.

2. Fewer Than 100 People Live on the Island

According to US Census figures cited by Fortune, Indian Creek had only 84 residents, making it one of Florida's smallest municipalities despite being home to some of the world's wealthiest people.

3. Everyone Must Pass Through a Guarded Bridge

Indian Creek has only one road connecting it to the mainland. Visitors must be authorised before entering, while security officers routinely verify identification and may inspect vehicles before granting access. The controlled entrance helps prevent unwanted visitors and paparazzi from reaching residents' homes.

4. It Has Its Own Police Force

Unlike most luxury neighbourhoods, Indian Creek operates as an independent municipality with its own government and police department.

Officers patrol the island 24 hours a day by both land and water, while marine units also monitor boats travelling close to residents' waterfront properties. The extensive security is one of the biggest attractions for high-profile homeowners.

The video below offers a rare tour inside Indian Creek Village, showing the guarded entrance, waterfront mansions, and security measures that have earned the island its 'Billionaire Bunker' nickname.

5. The Golf Club Is Almost as Exclusive as the Homes

At the centre of the island sits the Indian Creek Country Club and its private 18-hole golf course. Reports suggest prospective members face an initiation fee of around $500,000, alongside a lengthy admissions process. For many residents, the club serves as the island's social hub.

6. Most Homes Are Sold Privately

Even wealthy buyers cannot simply browse listings online. Luxury agents say many Indian Creek properties are sold through private, off-market negotiations rather than public listings. Buyers often need specialist brokers and direct discussions with homeowners before a property becomes available.

The discreet sales process helps preserve residents' privacy while limiting publicity around transactions.

7. Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg Own Some of the Island's Biggest Estates

Jeff Bezos has reportedly spent more than $230 million buying three neighbouring properties on Indian Creek, where he is combining two lots into a larger private compound.

Mark Zuckerberg also reportedly purchased a newly completed mansion earlier this year, with estimates placing the transaction between $150 million and $200 million. Both own homes on the island's western side, where larger plots provide even greater privacy from neighbouring communities.

Why Billionaires Keep Choosing Indian Creek

Indian Creek's appeal extends well beyond luxury homes. Florida's lack of state income tax, strict privacy protections, limited housing supply, and exceptional security have made the island one of America's most desirable addresses for ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

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Luxury estate agents say demand has continued growing despite a slower broader housing market, with wealthy buyers increasingly seeking privacy, security, and space as much as prestige.

For the world's wealthiest homeowners, Indian Creek is more than another luxury postcode. It has become one of the few places where extraordinary wealth can buy something increasingly difficult to find: privacy.