Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce drew a host of A‑list guests, from Ed Sheeran to Selena Gomez, but one absence stood out: Shania Twain. The country star has now explained she missed the ceremony because she was already booked to perform with Harry Styles, the man Swift dated more than a decade ago.

Shania Twain has revealed she was unable to attend the wedding due to a prior commitment opening for Styles, whose brief relationship with Swift remains one of her most discussed past romances. The overlap, she admitted, was not lost on her.

Why Shania Twain Chose Harry Styles' Wembley Shows Over Swift's Big Day

Twain confirmed in a recent interview with CTV's 'eTalk' that she had received an invitation to Swift and Kelce's wedding but could not attend. She had already agreed to open for Styles during his 12-night residency, titled 'Together, Together', at Wembley Stadium in London, which ran from 12 June to 4 July.

'It's just kind of funny that that happened that way,' she said, when the host noted the coincidence of missing Swift's wedding for a show with her former boyfriend. Twain acknowledged she was aware of the history between the pair, but said she 'was already committed' to Styles' shows well before the wedding date was set.

When the host pushed further, joking that she was essentially choosing Harry over Taylor, Twain pushed back on the idea that it was a real choice at all.

'No, but I mean I would have done anything to be at Taylor's wedding,' she said, adding, 'I would have done anything, and that would have been really lovely for me to be there.' She closed the thought simply: 'But I was with Harry.'

july 3, 2026: harry styles teasing “two ghosts” on stage… on taylor swift’s wedding day. 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GeBfctewZa — haylor timeline! (@haylortmls) July 3, 2026

Inside Taylor Swift And Harry Styles' Brief Romance

Swift and Styles dated for a few months around late 2012 and early 2013, a relationship that ended almost as quickly as it began but has continued to attract fan speculation. Both artists have written songs widely believed, though never confirmed, to reference the other.

Swift's track 'Style' is frequently cited by fans as inspired by Styles, alongside several other songs from her '1989' era. Styles has previously said he had no issue with Swift drawing on their relationship in her songwriting.

'We write from personal experience. I think everyone does. So it would be hypocritical of us to be like, "Oh, you can't write about us,"' Styles said.

The former One Direction member, in turn, has been linked to tracks including 'Two Ghosts', which some listeners believe echoes the same relationship from his side.

Neither artist has confirmed these connections publicly, leaving them in the realm of fan theory.

How Swift And Styles Moved On But Stayed On Good Terms

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Despite the scrutiny that followed their split, both stars have long since moved into new chapters.

Swift and Kelce married at Madison Square Garden on 3 July, in a ceremony attended by Styles' fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, though Styles himself was unable to attend due to his Wembley commitments.

Styles and Kravitz, a close friend of Swift's, have been engaged for some time, and her presence at the wedding without him underlined how different the dynamic is now.

Reports over the years have suggested Swift and Styles remained on good terms following their brief romance, despite the initial awkwardness of their split.

For Twain, the scheduling clash has become something of a running joke. She has already offered to return the favour if Styles ever ties the knot himself, telling 'eTalk' he would simply need to ask her earlier next time.