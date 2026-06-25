Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appear to be edging closer to one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings in years, with fresh reports suggesting a major celebration could take place at Madison Square Garden during the Fourth of July holiday.

Speculation surrounding the superstar couple's wedding has intensified after reports emerged that several members of the Kansas City Chiefs have booked hotel rooms at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square around 3 July, a date widely linked to the festivities.

The reported bookings are just the latest sign that preparations may already be underway for a large-scale event in New York City.

Madison Square Garden Emerges as the Leading Venue

After months of rumours, Madison Square Garden has become the focal point of wedding speculation.

Reports suggest streets surrounding the iconic Manhattan venue will be closed from 2 July until midday on 4 July for a major event scheduled on 3 July. The planned closures have fuelled theories that Swift and Kelce's wedding celebrations could take place at the arena.

Sources familiar with the plans have reportedly described a multi-day event. The current schedule is said to include a smaller gathering of around 100 guests on 2 July, followed by a much larger celebration the next day that could attract close to 1,000 attendees.

While it remains unclear whether the couple will actually exchange vows at Madison Square Garden, many believe the venue could host at least part of the festivities.

Preparations Suggest a Large-Scale Celebration

Further reports indicate that event planning company Winick Productions has filed applications with city authorities to install tents or canopies outside the venue and accommodate hundreds of guests.

The paperwork reportedly estimated attendance between 500 and 999 people and included requests for loading areas for trucks and production equipment.

Those details have only strengthened expectations that a major event is being planned.

People connected to Swift's team have also reportedly been spotted at Rock Lititz in Pennsylvania, a production campus known for building concert sets and preparing large-scale live events. The sightings have added another layer to the growing speculation.

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A Private Ceremony Could Still Be on the Cards

Despite the mounting evidence pointing to Madison Square Garden, reports suggest the actual wedding ceremony could take place elsewhere.

Many observers believe Swift and Kelce may choose to exchange vows privately before hosting a larger public-facing celebration involving friends, family members, fellow athletes and celebrity guests.

Such an approach would align with Swift's reputation for carefully protecting her personal life while still embracing grand productions for milestone moments.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly commented on the latest reports.

Mayor's Comments Add to Speculation

The rumours gained even more momentum days earlier when New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani appeared to reference Swift and Kelce's wedding while discussing the city's packed summer calendar.

During a press conference focused on preparations for several major events, including the FIFA World Cup and Fourth of July celebrations, Mamdani unexpectedly mentioned Taylor Swift's wedding as one of the occasions taking place around the same period.

The remark immediately reignited speculation that New York would host the couple's big day, particularly as reports increasingly linked the celebrations to Manhattan and Madison Square Garden.

Mamdani later joked that he had not secured an invitation to the event but wished the couple well ahead of what he described as a lovely wedding.

A Summer Spectacle in the Making

The timing would make sense for Kelce, who is expected to return to football duties later in July when the Kansas City Chiefs begin preparations for the upcoming NFL season.

The reported date also aligns with Swift's well-known affection for Fourth of July celebrations and her long-standing connection to New York City.

Earlier this year, rumours suggested Rhode Island could host the wedding, but attention has increasingly shifted towards Manhattan as more details have surfaced.

For now, the couple remains silent. Yet with reported hotel bookings, planned road closures, event permits and comments from city officials all pointing in the same direction, many fans believe the countdown to one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the decade may already be underway.