Prince William's coy radio remark and a surprise podcast appearance have reignited speculation about whether he will attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, with a New Heights episode featuring the royal set to drop hours before the ceremony in New York on Friday. The podcast teaser names 'the six-foot-three Prince from London' and says the episode will be released at noon Eastern, 5pm UK, after being recorded earlier this week.

For context, talk of a royal invite is not new. William, who attended Swift's Eras Tour show at Wembley in 2024 with his children and later met the couple backstage, fuelled fresh rumours in May during a live Heart Breakfast interview when he declined to confirm whether he had received an invitation, replying, 'No comment. I'm hoping, and I'm sure there might be an invitation around, but we'll see,' after co-host Amanda Holden asked directly.

That line has been doing the rounds ever since, which is no small thing in a story built on a mix of royal protocol and celebrity spectacle.

Prince William's New Heights Appearance

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The New Heights teaser, promoted by Travis Kelce's podcast team, introduces William with a tongue-in-cheek roll call of his royal titles before asking listeners to welcome 'his Royal Highness, Prince William.'

The episode's release time lands just hours before Swift and Kelce are expected to marry, a timing choice that has only sharpened the gossip around whether the prince will actually be at the wedding or simply part of the surrounding theatre.

At the moment, the podcast appearance is confirmed, but attendance at the ceremony is not. That distinction matters, even if the internet is pretending it does not.

The teaser gives no indication that William will be in New York for the wedding itself, and the material available does not include any palace confirmation about travel plans or guest list details.

Why The Rumours Won't Die

Part of the reason this story has stuck is the odd, irresistible crossover between the British royal family and two of the biggest names in American pop culture and sport. William's Wembley appearance with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, plus the backstage meeting with Swift and Kelce, gave fans a picture they were never likely to forget. Once you add his 'No comment' response on radio, the speculation became almost inevitable.

There is also a certain showbusiness logic to the whole thing. Kelce knows how to keep attention on a story, and a podcast episode with a prince attached to wedding day is hardly accidental in tone, even if it stops short of confirming anything more than a conversation. It is a neat bit of timing, frankly, and rather wild in the way only modern celebrity crossovers can be.

What can be confirmed is limited but clear. William recorded an episode of New Heights earlier this week, and the episode is scheduled for release at noon Eastern, 5pm UK, on Friday. What remains unconfirmed is whether he will attend Swift and Kelce's wedding, and there has been no direct palace statement in the material available to settle the question.

Until there is official confirmation from the royal household or the couple's representatives, the safest reading is that the podcast appearance has fuelled the chatter, not settled it.

The claims about a wedding appearance cannot be independently verified, so the rumours should be taken lightly for now.