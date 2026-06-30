Artificial intelligence may have fooled thousands of fans with convincing wedding photos of Zendaya and Tom Holland, but her longtime stylist Law Roach was not impressed.

The celebrity image architect behind many of Zendaya's most celebrated fashion moments bluntly dismissed the AI-generated bridal look, saying the fake gown failed to reflect what she actually wore on her wedding day and insisting the real dress was far better than anything artificial intelligence could produce.

Zendaya's Bridal Gown Is 'Better' Than the AI Dress

During his interview on 'Good Morning America' on Monday, host Lara Spencer asked whether it would be fair to say Zendaya's final wedding gown looked nothing like the AI-generated version. Sitting alongside co-hosts Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos, she pressed Roach on how inaccurate the online images were.

Roach laughed, shook his head and responded: 'Absolutely not.'

He then offered his blunt verdict on the digital gown. 'That dress was not good enough,' Roach said of Zendaya's artificial wedding dress. 'Trust me, the dress is better than that.'

Roach's reaction aligned with comments he made previously about the couple's determination to protect their private life. In an episode of 'Please Explain' on 8 May 2025, he had already said that 'there won't be pictures of the wedding, and the people who she will invite will be really respectful of their privacy, so it will be a really beautiful dress that no one gets to see.' Roach said Zendaya and Holland are 'super private about their relationship.'

How AI Wedding Photos Of Zendaya And Tom Holland Went Viral

The hyper-realistic AI-generated wedding images of Holland and Zendaya began circulating online in March. The fabricated photos showed the couple in formal wedding attire beside Lake Como, and quickly racked up more than 10 million likes across social platforms.

Some viewers were immediately sceptical, pointing to unnatural detailing in the clothing and facial rendering. Others believed the photos were genuine and treated them as leaked wedding images, illustrating how convincingly AI can mimic real-life events.

The fake images also reinforced what Roach had predicted months earlier: if Zendaya and Holland married, the public would likely not see official wedding photographs.

Tom Holland Confirmed Their Secret Wedding

Holland addressed the wedding during a new interview with Esquire, where the conversation turned to the fake Lake Como AI photos and the confusion they caused among his family. He revealed that even his grandmother saw the pictures and believed she had been left off the guest list.

When asked whether he had to reassure other relatives as well, Holland replied, 'No, because they were all there.'

That brief response effectively confirmed that the wedding had already taken place. When pressed for more details about the highly private ceremony, Holland declined to elaborate, saying: 'That's all you'll get on that.' The actor's refusal to expand further was consistent with the couple's long-standing approach to public attention.

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Inside Zendaya and Tom Holland's Long Private Romance

Zendaya and Holland first met while filming 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in 2016, where they were cast as on-screen love interests. Rumours about a real-life romance followed for years, though both repeatedly downplayed speculation.

Their relationship was widely seen as confirmed in 2021 after paparazzi photographed them kissing in a car. Since then, the pair have remained together for roughly five years publicly while maintaining unusually strict boundaries around their private life.

That privacy now appears to have extended to their wedding as well. Despite viral AI images and growing public curiosity, both stars have kept the ceremony almost entirely out of public view. And, according to Law Roach, their real wedding dress remains firmly off-limits to the spotlight.