James Gandolfini once turned down the chance to run Dunder Mifflin, and it cost HBO a fortune. The Sopranos star was offered $4 million (£3 million) to replace Steve Carell on The Office, and HBO paid him $3 million (£2.2 million) to refuse.

The account comes from Steve Schirripa and Michael Imperioli, who played Bobby Baccalieri and Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos. They shared it on their Talking Sopranos podcast during an interview with Ricky Gervais, who co-created the original British version of The Office.

The Deal To Keep Gandolfini off the Office

Schirripa said NBC approached Gandolfini for a single season after Carell left in 2011, betting that a marquee name could steady a show losing its lead. HBO stepped in with its own offer to make sure that never happened. The network 'paid him $3 million not to do it', Schirripa said, calling the arrangement a fact.

He added that Gandolfini had been ready to accept. The actor had not worked in a while, and The Sopranos had been off the air for years, making the NBC payday hard to ignore.

The math was unusual. Gandolfini stood to earn $3 million for doing nothing, only $1 million (£740,000) less than the network was offering for a full season of work.

Why HBO Wanted To Protect the Sopranos

Gervais joked that the money was meant 'to keep the legacy of The Sopranos pure', and Schirripa did not push back. He said HBO also wanted Gandolfini free for The Night Of, the crime drama the actor was developing at the network at the time.

Gandolfini shot the pilot opposite Riz Ahmed before his death in 2013. John Turturro took over the role, and the limited series aired in 2016 to strong reviews. Keeping Tony Soprano out of a network sitcom protected a character HBO had spent years building into a brand.

How the Office Struggled Without Steve Carell

The scramble to replace Carell never worked. Will Ferrell turned up for a short arc, James Spader arrived as Robert California for a single season, and the branch passed to Andy Bernard and then Dwight Schrute. Ratings slid, and The Office wrapped in 2013 after nine seasons.

News that Gandolfini had been considered first surfaced in 2020, in Andy Greene's oral history The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s. Writer Daniel Chun recalled that the actor was warm about the show but unsure about comedy, having seen only a handful of episodes at that point.

Why the Story Still Matters in 2026

The trivia keeps resurfacing because neither show has faded. The Office remains one of the most streamed comedies in the US, and its universe is growing again.

The Paper, a spin-off from original showrunner Greg Daniels, returns for a second season on Peacock on 9 September, following the staff of a struggling newspaper in Toledo, Ohio. Its first season topped Peacock's US charts and drew stronger reviews than critics gave The Office in its early run, and Peacock renewed the show before it even premiered.

That revival gives the old what-if fresh weight. An Office led by Gandolfini would have been one of television's oddest experiments. Instead, HBO paid to keep him away, and Tony Soprano stayed exactly where audiences wanted him.