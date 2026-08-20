A viral Cat in the Hat trend has spilled into local social media posts claiming the fictional character has been spotted around communities in Ireland.

Images circulating on Reddit and Facebook have prompted questions from users in Wexford, Gorey and Dublin about whether a person dressed as the character is appearing near homes and driveways. At least one Wexford-related post has been acknowledged as a joke, while other claims remain unverified.

The posts follow the rapid spread of a TikTok meme using scenes from the 2003 film starring Mike Myers. Creators have reworked footage with disturbing captions, horror-style effects and, in some cases, digitally generated imagery designed to make the character appear in real-world settings.

Wexford Posts Fuel Questions Over Alleged Sightings

The trend took on a local dimension after images began circulating online claiming to show a person dressed as the Cat in the Hat around Wexford and nearby areas.

A post on Reddit's r/ireland community showed a distant figure and claimed it had been photographed in Balgaddy. The post told people to keep their doors locked and 'keep your eyes peeled.' The Reddit user later acknowledged that the image was intended as a joke.

A separate Facebook warning claimed that a man dressed as the Cat in the Hat had been 'stalking homes' in the Wexford, Curracloe and Enniscorthy areas since 12 August. It also claimed Gardaí at Wexford station were looking for him.

Other Reddit comments mentioned alleged sightings in Wexford, Gorey, Waterford and Dublin, although these claims have not been independently verified. Users have also disagreed over whether individual images were created using artificial intelligence or conventional photo-editing software.

There is no independent evidence in the supplied material confirming those claims. The warning should therefore be treated as an unverified social-media post, rather than evidence of a confirmed threat or Garda investigation.

How the Dark Cat in the Hat Trend Spread

The trend began on TikTok in late June, when creator Daletok, using the account @dannykelvin47, posted an edited scene from the film on 30 June. The video attracted more than four million views within a week, according to Know Your Meme.

Other TikTok users subsequently adopted the format, using scenes from the film with unsettling captions, black-and-white filters and found-footage effects. Some later versions used artificial intelligence to place the Cat in horror-style settings.

@xbus2604109303 Have you seen the viral creepy cat in the hat sneaking into rooms? This cat in the hat trend is blowing up all over TikTok!The terrifying cat in the hat horror and thecatinthehat horror edits are super scary, there’s even cat in the hat airbnb spooky footage, funny cat in the hat dancing clips, brand new cat in the hat 2026 effects, the classic Cat In The Hat movie references, matching cat in the hat costume outfits, and the viral cat in the hat filter everyone’s using!I’ll show you how to make this eerie cat effect in 30 seconds, don’t miss it!#catinthehat #catinthehattrend #catinthehathorror #KLingCreators #KlingAI ♬ original sound - coryintheabyss

The trend expanded during the first week of July, with individual posts attracting hundreds of thousands or millions of views. It has since moved beyond edited film scenes, with users creating images intended to resemble photographs of the character in real locations.

That format has helped fuel local posts in which fictional or digitally altered images are presented as apparent sightings.

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The spread has drawn comparisons from social-media users with the clown sightings of 2016, when reports and pranks involving people dressed as clowns circulated across several countries.

The comparison reflects concerns that viral online content can encourage copycat behaviour, particularly when fictional characters are presented as apparent real-world sightings. However, there is currently no evidence in the supplied material of an organised campaign targeting homes.

The available evidence points to a mixture of viral meme content, edited images and jokes being presented as apparent local sightings. At least one Wexford-related image has been acknowledged as a joke, while other claims circulating online remain unverified.