American actor Anthony Ippolito has become the latest Hollywood star to capture fans' attention after Amazon MGM Studios unveiled the first look at I Play Rocky. Newly released footage shows Ippolito undergoing a remarkable transformation into Sylvester Stallone for the upcoming biographical drama about the making of the 1976 classic Rocky.

As clips from the film quickly spread online, many viewers have been asking one question: Who is Anthony Ippolito? The actor is stepping into one of cinema's most recognisable roles in a film that revisits the extraordinary story behind one of the greatest underdog films ever made.

Who is Anthony Ippolito?

Anthony Ippolito is an American actor who plays Sylvester Stallone in I Play Rocky, a film exploring the real-life story behind the production of the original Rocky.

Although portraying Stallone marks one of his highest-profile roles to date, Ippolito has previous experience playing famous Hollywood figures. He portrayed Al Pacino in Paramount+'s The Offer, the drama series chronicling the making of The Godfather. That performance introduced audiences to his ability to portray legendary actors during pivotal moments in film history.

His latest role places him at the centre of another iconic Hollywood story, this time recreating Stallone's journey from struggling actor and screenwriter to Academy Award-nominated star.

Anthony Ippolito's Sylvester Stallone Transformation

The first-look footage released by Amazon MGM Studios on 15 July offers audiences their first glimpse of Ippolito's portrayal of Stallone during the making of Rocky. The actor closely recreates Stallone's appearance and mannerisms from the mid-1970s, with the film highlighting the period before the original sports drama became a global phenomenon.

The preview also features the famous Rockytheme, reinforcing the nostalgic tone while introducing the story behind the landmark film.

Alongside Ippolito, the I Play Rocky cast includes Stephan James as Carl Weathers, Matt Dillon as Stallone's father, Frank Stallone Sr., and AnnaSophia Robb as Stallone's first wife, Sasha Czack.

What is 'I Play Rocky' About?

I Play Rocky dramatises the true story behind the making of the original Rocky, focusing on Stallone's determination to play the lead role after writing the screenplay himself.

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According to the film's official synopsis, the story follows an unknown actor who believed he was destined not only to write Rockybut also to portray Rocky Balboa. Despite repeated rejection from industry executives, Stallone refused to sell the screenplay unless he remained attached as the film's leading man.

The synopsis describes the project as 'an electrifying true story about an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn't just meant to write Rocky, he was meant to be Rocky Balboa.'

The film is directed by Peter Farrelly, whose 2018 film Green Book won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Sylvester Stallone's Involvement Clarified

Before production attracted widespread attention, Stallone publicly stated in 2025 that he was 'shocked to read' about I Play Rockyand claimed he had 'zero to do with' the project.

Farrelly later disputed that account, explaining that the production team contacted Stallone early in development. The director said Stallone had read the script before they met in Los Angeles, where Farrelly sought his approval before moving ahead with the film.

I Play Rocky is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 6 November. With its first trailer generating significant online interest and Anthony Ippolito's transformation into Sylvester Stallone becoming one of the film's biggest talking points, anticipation is continuing to build ahead of its theatrical release.