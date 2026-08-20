A sunny summer love song has taken an exceptionally dark turn online after James Blunt's new music video showed a kidnapped man being taken to an island, drowned and ultimately eaten, with the bizarre imagery drawing fresh attention following Hayden Panettiere's sudden death just two days after the video was released.

Blunt's 'Tastes Like Summer' arrived on August 14, while Panettiere, the actress known for 'Heroes', 'Nashville' and the 'Scream' franchise, died on 16 August at the age of 36.

Blunt's Summer Video Turns Into a Horror Story

Directed by Jack Howard and filmed in Ibiza, the visual was deliberately inspired by A24-style horror films. Instead of simply presenting Blunt enjoying a Mediterranean getaway, the singer is shown holding a hooded and restrained man captive.

The captive is taken aboard a boat and transported to an island, where the increasingly unsettling scenes contrast sharply with the song's cheerful tone.

The man eventually discovers that he is not simply being held hostage. He appears destined to become the main course.

The final scenes push the joke into outright horror, with the victim shown face down in a swimming pool before Blunt is seen eating flesh and drinking blood.

The song's lyrics suddenly take on a far more sinister meaning, particularly the line: 'Your skin tastes like summer.'

Blunt himself has leaned into the deliberately grotesque punchline, explaining the concept with the remark: 'The lyrics say your skin tastes like summer, and you know what...? He really did.'

Hayden Panettiere's Death

The video's release date has become a major talking point because Panettiere died only two days later. Panettiere was found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, on 16 August.

Emergency responders attempted resuscitation after finding her in cardiac arrest, but she was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m. An autopsy found no signs of trauma that contributed to her death.

The timing has nevertheless encouraged some social media users to draw an unsettling connection between the fictional video and Panettiere's death.

James Blunt, Justin Long, Hayden Panettiere and Diana Jenkins.



It is alleged that Jenkins delivered Hayden to Blunt who was naked in bed on the yacht. #yachting #Hollywood#HaydenPanettiere #DianaJenkins #JamesBlunt pic.twitter.com/t90x2hnjHw — Kirby Sommers (@LandlordLinks) August 18, 2026

That speculation intensified after online posts circulated references to Blunt, Panettiere, Justin Long and Diana Jenkins, including one podcast-style claim stating: 'James Blunt, Justin Long, Hayden Panettiere and Diana Jenkins. It is alleged that Jenkins delivered Hayden to Blunt who was naked in bed on the yacht.'

The same discussion then asks: 'so the nasty man in question was JAMES BLUNT??????'

😨😨😱 so the nasty man in question was JAMES BLUNT?????? F*CK!!!! Hope he burn in HELLL!!!!!! 🤬 https://t.co/6N58axmuMw pic.twitter.com/XTZ2SwaT90 — y2k (@y2kpopart) August 20, 2026

Fans React to the Video's Cannibalism Twist

Viewers have described the imagery as 'truly sickening', while others have compared its kidnapping, island setting and cannibalism storyline to an 'Epstein-style' fantasy.

One viral reaction focused on the video's unusually disturbing premise, pointing out that Blunt appears to abduct a man on a boat before taking him away and eventually eating him.

Read more James Blunt Branded 'Sickening' Over Music Video Showing Him Kidnapping a Man Before Making Him His Main Course James Blunt Branded 'Sickening' Over Music Video Showing Him Kidnapping a Man Before Making Him His Main Course

The reaction has created an unusual split among viewers. Some see the video as deliberately absurd dark comedy, while others believe the horror imagery goes too far for what is ultimately a playful summer pop song.

The video's creators have made clear that the disturbing storyline is fictional. Its A24-inspired presentation is designed to turn the innocent-sounding lyrics into a gruesome joke rather than suggest a real crime.

These claims remain unverified allegations circulating online. There is currently no credible evidence establishing that Blunt had any involvement in Panettiere's death.