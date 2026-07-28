Ted Danson has revealed that he remembers very little about the final days of Cheers, saying major events in his personal life overshadowed the sitcom's farewell despite it becoming one of the most watched television finales in US history.

Speaking on his podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name, the actor said fans often ask what it was like filming the final episode in 1993. Instead of recalling the excitement surrounding the show's conclusion, he said his focus was on challenges away from the set.

His comments have drawn fresh attention to the record-breaking Cheers finale, which attracted about 80.4 million viewers in the United States.

Ted Danson Says He Barely Registered 'Cheers' Ending

Danson, who starred as bartender Sam Malone throughout the sitcom's 11-season run, said he has only limited memories of the programme's final season because he was trying to navigate a difficult period in his life.

According to reports, he reflected that he had become so preoccupied with those circumstances that he did not fully recognise the significance of Cheers coming to an end after more than a decade on air.

The actor's account offers a different perspective on a finale that remains one of the best-known in television history, highlighting the contrast between its cultural impact and his own experience at the time.

Marriage Breakdown Coincided With Final Season

When Cheers concluded in 1993, Danson was going through the breakdown of his marriage to producer Cassandra Coates.

He has since spoken publicly about seeking therapy and spiritual guidance as he worked to rebuild his life. According to previous reports, he has described that period as a turning point that changed the direction of his future.

Those circumstances meant the end of Cheers became closely associated with a challenging chapter in his life rather than a celebration of the sitcom's success.

Why the 'Cheers' Finale Remains Historic

Although Danson remembers little about filming the final episode, Cheers ended with one of the largest audiences ever recorded for a scripted television series.

The extended finale, One for the Road, aired on 20 May 1993 and drew approximately 80.4 million viewers in the United States. Shelley Long returned as Diane Chambers for the special episode, reuniting two of the sitcom's best-known characters before Sam Malone ultimately remained behind the bar.

More than three decades later, the episode continues to rank among the most watched scripted television finales and is widely recognised as one of the defining endings in sitcom history.

Reflecting on a Defining Moment in His Career

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Danson's comments have given fans new insight into the final chapter of Cheers by explaining why one of television's most celebrated endings is not among his strongest memories.

After the sitcom ended, he went on to lead series including Becker, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Good Place and, most recently, Netflix's A Man on the Inside.

While Cheers remains the role most closely associated with his career, he says the events surrounding its final season left him with little recollection of the programme's historic farewell.