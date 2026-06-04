Jennifer Garner's relationship with longtime boyfriend John Miller is reportedly facing fresh scrutiny after claims that her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, continues to spend extended periods at her Los Angeles home.

The report claims that Affleck's frequent presence has become a concern despite the former couple's well-established co-parenting relationship.

Garner and Affleck divorced 15 years ago but have remained notably close while raising their three children together. Their post-marriage relationship has often been cited as one of Hollywood's more amicable separations, with the pair regularly appearing together at family events and public outings connected to their children.

According to Globe, Affleck, 53, routinely arrives at Garner's home without extensive planning and sometimes stays for several days. The report follows photographs published by Page Six showing the former spouses having lunch together in Los Angeles on 22 May without their children present.

The source quoted by Globe claims the situation has prompted questions among Miller's friends about his position within the relationship. While some have reportedly encouraged him to force a choice between himself and Affleck, the source insisted Miller has no intention of issuing such an ultimatum. Instead, the report suggests Miller believes confronting the issue directly could prove counterproductive.

'John knows Jen wouldn't react well,' the source said, adding that Garner's connection with Affleck is viewed as a permanent feature of their family dynamic.

Ben Affleck's Role In The Family Dynamic

At the centre of the reported tension is the challenge of separating co-parenting responsibilities from personal boundaries.

The source described Garner and Affleck's relationship as 'undeniably codependent,' though that characterisation remains an allegation rather than an independently verified assessment. No public comments from Garner, Affleck or Miller have been issued regarding the claims.

What Miller reportedly wants, according to the source, is not an end to the relationship between the former spouses but clearer limits on how much time they spend together.

The source alleged that Affleck frequently frames his visits around matters involving the children, making it difficult for Miller to object. Because of that, the report suggests Miller feels constrained in addressing concerns he may have about Affleck's ongoing presence.

The same source claimed that previous attempts at direct conversations with Affleck produced little practical change.

'John says he's tried that before and Ben has said all the right things and then nothing has changed,' the source told Globe.

Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck Reportedly Growing Closer

The report goes further by alleging that Garner and Affleck may spend part of the upcoming summer holidays together.

According to the source, plans are being discussed to include family time during the break, with Miller reportedly invited to participate. Yet the source suggested that such arrangements could leave him feeling peripheral rather than fully integrated.

'She isn't shutting him out,' the source said, while describing a scenario in which Miller could feel like a guest joining an established family unit.

That dynamic highlights the unique challenges often faced by blended families and long-term co-parenting arrangements, particularly when former spouses maintain unusually close relationships long after divorce.

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Neither Garner, Miller, nor Affleck has publicly addressed the latest report. As a result, key details remain based solely on anonymous sourcing. While the former couple's friendly relationship has been visible for years, the extent of Affleck's reported stays at Garner's home and the alleged concerns surrounding them have not been verified.

The report nevertheless adds another layer to public fascination with a former Hollywood marriage that continues to attract attention years after it officially ended, especially as both parties navigate new chapters in their personal lives while remaining closely connected through their family.