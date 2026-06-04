Peabo Bryson died in the US on Tuesday at the age of 75, his family said, after the Grammy-winning singer had suffered a stroke days earlier and been receiving medical care. Celine Dion was among those paying tribute, saying she was 'heartbroken' by the loss of her former Beauty and the Beast duet partner.

The news came after Bryson's family said he 'transitioned peacefully' surrounded by loved ones, although no official cause of death has been publicly released. What has been confirmed is that the singer had suffered a stroke over the weekend and remained under medical supervision until his death.

#NetSnippet | Peabo Bryson, the celebrated R&B singer whose voice defined Disney classics such as Beauty and the Beast and A Whole New World, has died at the age of 75. His family confirmed that he passed away Tuesday evening surrounded by loved ones. While no official cause of… pic.twitter.com/K0MYdcMpms — NORTHEAST TODAY (@NortheastToday) June 3, 2026

Read more Peabo Bryson's Cause of Death Revealed as Fans Remember the Voice of Love's Famous Songs Peabo Bryson's Cause of Death Revealed as Fans Remember the Voice of Love's Famous Songs

Peabo Bryson Die And The Voice Celine Dion Remembered

Dion's tribute cut straight to the heart of the matter. She said Bryson's 'incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance,' adding that he was 'so wonderful and generous' during the recording of the 1991 Disney title song that helped define both of their careers.

Dion recalled that Bryson made her comfortable while she was still learning to sing in English, a detail that says as much about the man as it does about the moment. The duet became a landmark for both artists, winning a Grammy and helping turn Beauty and the Beast into one of Disney's most durable musical signatures.

Bryson's death also closes a long chapter in modern R&B. He was not just the voice on a pair of famous Disney ballads, but a singer whose catalogue stretched across decades, with songs including 'Feel the Fire,' 'I'm So Into You,' 'Can You Stop the Rain,' 'If Ever You're In My Arms Again' and 'Reaching for the Sky.' That kind of range is not common, and it is part of why the news has landed so hard.

The Family Shares Tribute

His family's statement was careful, affectionate and unmistakably final. They said that for more than five decades Bryson's voice had been the soundtrack to 'some of life's most cherished moments,' and that his legacy would live on through the generations who had been touched by his music.

Bryson had performed with Jeffrey Osborne in Georgia in May and was due to continue with Golden Touch tour dates later in the year, a reminder that he was still very much active professionally. He had also celebrated his 75th birthday in April and shared photographs from the occasion with family and friends on social media.

He was still working, still planning, still in motion, which is often how the deaths of older performers arrive now, not as a neat full stop but as a disruption in mid-sentence. The family has not yet released details of memorial arrangements.

The Legacy Behind The Disney Duets

The Peabo Bryson die reports have naturally drawn attention back to the pair of songs that made him a household name far beyond R&B circles. With Celine Dion, he sang 'Beauty and the Beast,' a duet that brought him a Grammy and helped launch Dion to a wider international audience.

With Regina Belle, he later repeated the feat on 'A Whole New World' from Aladdin, another song that has outlived most pop chart cycles by a long way.

Bryson also worked with Roberta Flack on 'Tonight, I Celebrate My Love,' another track that showed how well his voice could carry intimacy rather than just scale. That is an underappreciated part of his appeal. He could soar, but he could also sound close enough to keep a listener leaning in.

The family's statement captured that balance better than any neat obituary line. They said they were heartbroken, but comforted by how deeply he had been loved and how many lives had been touched by his generous spirit.

The words fit a singer whose name will forever sit beside a handful of songs that became part of the culture, and beside one tribute in particular from Celine Dion, who wrote simply, 'My heart is with your family, and may you rest in peace, Peabo.'