Katie Price has reportedly reconnected with a former partner while her husband, Lee Andrews, remains at the centre of an unfolding controversy following his detention in Dubai.

The claim, published by Closer on 2 June, comes as the former glamour model continues to navigate uncertainty surrounding Andrews' legal situation and their whirlwind marriage.

The latest reports follow weeks of public concern after Andrews was reported missing in May. Price said at the time that she feared her husband had been kidnapped and claimed authorities in both Dubai and the UK were involved in efforts to determine his whereabouts.

After days without clear answers, she publicly acknowledged the toll the situation had taken on her and said she was stepping back for her own well-being.

Closer quoted a source who alleged that Price has recently reached out to one of her former partners amid the emotional strain created by the ongoing saga.

The source claimed that the former model has been revisiting old relationships as uncertainty continues to surround her marriage. The source alleged that she sought contact with a familiar figure during what they described as a moment of panic and emotional vulnerability.

Fresh Scrutiny Over Relationship

Price's relationship with Andrews has attracted attention almost from the moment it became public. The pair reportedly began their romance in January and married shortly after meeting in person in Dubai, having first connected online.

Questions about Andrews emerged early in the relationship. His use of AI-generated images on social media prompted scepticism among some of Price's followers, while allegations made publicly by former partners fuelled further scrutiny. One ex reportedly accused him of taking out a loan in her name, although those allegations have not been tested in court.

The scrutiny intensified dramatically when Andrews disappeared from public view in May.

Price initially said she believed he had been detained and repeatedly appealed for information regarding his whereabouts. After almost two weeks of uncertainty, Andrews' father reportedly confirmed that his son had been arrested and was being held in custody in Dubai on charges that have not been publicly disclosed.

Price initially challenged reports about his detention before later confirming that Andrews was being held at Al Awir prison.

Speaking after receiving a telephone call from her husband, she said she had finally been reassured that he was alive.

'I have found him – he is alive, and he is OK,' Price said. She added that Andrews told her authorities had suspected him of being a spy.

Reports suggested that Andrews was expected to pay a four-figure fine and could be released from prison during the week. However, details surrounding the case remained limited and many aspects of the situation had not been verified.

Seeking Stability Amid Uncertainty

The developments have unfolded against the backdrop of a turbulent romantic history that has often played out in public view.

Before marrying Andrews, Price was in a relationship with former Married At First Sight UK contestant JJ Slater. Prior to that, she had an on-and-off relationship with Carl Woods, to whom she was once engaged. She has also been involved in several high-profile marriages, including her widely publicised relationship with Peter Andre.

The source quoted by Closer alleged that those experiences may be shaping her current outlook. The source also claimed Price has become increasingly reflective in recent weeks and is reassessing decisions she made during the early stages of her relationship with Andrews.

According to the insider, she is seeking reassurance from people who understand her history and are willing to challenge her perspective rather than simply validate it.

The source further alleged that while Price continues to hope Andrews is genuine, she is privately wrestling with doubts about the future of their relationship.

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Those reported concerns come as Price herself has acknowledged the intense public attention surrounding her husband. Speaking on her podcast, The Katie Price Show, she said she had told Andrews he had become 'the most hated man in Britain' and argued that he should speak publicly to address speculation surrounding him.

With Andrews still awaiting the resolution of his case, much of the narrative remains shaped by claims, counterclaims and unanswered questions. As things stand, several details surrounding his detention have not been fully confirmed, meaning reports should be treated with caution until more information emerges.