American TV show host Andy Cohen has sparked fresh speculation about his love life after being spotted holding hands with businessman Kevin Sobieski during a birthday outing in New York City, intensifying public interest in the television host's first widely reported romance in several years.

The romance rumours surrounding Andy Cohen and Kevin Sobieski escalated after the pair were photographed together on 2 June 2026 during Cohen's 58th birthday celebrations in Manhattan.

NYC Sighting Fuels Andy Cohen Boyfriend Rumours

The couple was seen holding hands as they walked to Via Carota in the West Village, a well-known celebrity dining spot in New York City. According to images published from the outing, both Cohen and Sobieski appeared to keep a low profile and avoided engaging with photographers during the evening.

While neither has publicly confirmed a relationship, reports have suggested the pair have been quietly dating for several months, prompting growing media attention around Cohen's personal life and the identity of his rumoured boyfriend.

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Who Is Kevin Sobieski?

Kevin Sobieski currently works in portfolio operations at TPG, a major New York-based private equity and investment firm. He joined the company in 2022 and is involved in operational oversight and investment-related strategy within the organisation.

Prior to his current role, Sobieski built a career across several major companies in the corporate and consulting sectors. His previous positions include work at MacAndrews & Forbes, Newell Brands, Bain & Company and General Mills, reflecting a background in both consultancy and consumer goods.

In addition to his full-time corporate career, Sobieski briefly worked until May 2024 as an independent advisor to early-stage companies. His advisory focus reportedly included remote work systems and artificial intelligence-driven HR software, aligning with wider industry trends in workplace technology and digital transformation.

Kevin Sobieski's Education Background

Sobieski's academic credentials have also drawn attention amid the public interest in his link to Cohen. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School, one of the world's leading graduate business programmes.

Before attending Harvard, he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He also participated in an exchange programme at Copenhagen Business School, adding an international dimension to his academic experience.

His educational background, combined with his private equity career, has contributed to public interest in his profile following the New York City sighting.

Previous Relationship History

Before his reported relationship with Cohen, Sobieski was previously in a long-term relationship with Benj Pasek, a Grammy-winning composer known for his work in musical theatre and film.

The pair were together from 2018 to 2022 and made several public appearances during that time. Their early public outing included attendance at a Los Angeles performance of Dear Evan Hansen, while they were also seen together at Broadway events in New York.

The relationship reportedly ended in 2022, after which Sobieski has maintained a largely private personal life.

He was also previously linked to epidemiologist Clifton Dassuncao, with the pair first seen together in 2016 before reportedly splitting in 2018.

Following the recent New York City appearance with Sobieski, interest in Cohen's personal life has surged once again, with fans and media outlets closely tracking developments. At the time of writing, neither Cohen nor Sobieski has publicly commented on the relationship speculation.