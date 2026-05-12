Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively could still find themselves back on the same film set, with sources claiming that the director is exploring a sequel to It Ends With Us even as the former co-stars remain locked in a fraught legal battle in New York.

The fresh speculation over Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively comes days after their surprise settlement over on‑set conduct, and just as a judge moved to curb Lively's latest attempt to claim further damages.

The uneasy truce follows nearly two years of acrimony surrounding the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestseller It Ends With Us, which Baldoni directed and produced and in which Lively starred.

The dispute expanded far beyond the film itself, spiralling into duelling lawsuits, a dismissed $400 million defamation claim, and a parallel case over alleged sexual harassment and retaliation that was significantly weakened by the court earlier this year.

According to TMZ, Lively recently suffered another setback in the closely watched proceedings. The outlet reported that a New York court has refused to allow the Gossip Girl actor to file additional briefs as it moves towards a decision on whether she is entitled to legal fees and damages stemming from Baldoni's failed defamation suit.

Court papers cited by the site say Lively is not only asking for her legal costs to be covered but is also seeking 'compensatory damages tripled, and punitive damages.'

Her lawyers had reportedly flagged the issue earlier in the case and were preparing to bolster their arguments with new material before the judge drew a line under further written submissions.

The filing on fees and damages was lodged three days after Lively and Baldoni agreed to settle their wider dispute, shortly before it was due to go before a jury. Baldoni had previously countersued Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and The New York Times, though that sprawling $400 million defamation action was dismissed by the court.

The timing of the settlement raised eyebrows because it followed a separate blow to Lively's position. In a ruling last month, a judge gutted key elements of her 2024 sexual harassment and retaliation case, tossing central allegations and narrowing the legal issues that could proceed.

Justin Baldoni And Blake Lively Tied To Uncertain It Ends With Us Future

Amid the courtroom skirmishing, Baldoni's professional ambitions for the franchise have quietly resurfaced. A report on Rob Shuter's 'Naughty But Nice' Substack on Monday, 11 May, quoted a source close to the Jane the Virgin star, who said he remains keen to continue the story on screen.

'Justin still believes in these stories and believes audiences are ready to move on,' the unnamed insider was quoted as saying. 'He thinks the focus can finally return to the movies instead of the drama.'

It Ends With Us is based on Hoover's hit novel of the same name. The follow‑up book, It Starts With Us, was published as a sequel and has been discussed in Hollywood circles as a natural next step if the first film performs well. According to the Substack report, Baldoni, 42, is now looking at how to bring that second instalment to cinemas.

Read more 'Ruined' Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: The $161m Lawsuit Ends With No Apology 'Ruined' Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: The $161m Lawsuit Ends With No Apology

Many inside the business had quietly written off the chances of any continuation. 'People genuinely thought the franchise was dead,' a separate source told the newsletter, adding that studios had been 'nervous' and producers unsure whether the project had become 'too toxic to touch.'

That anxiety is hardly surprising. Lively, 38, filed her lawsuit in December 2024, accusing Baldoni and his company, Wayfarer Studios, of fostering a hostile work environment during the production of It Ends With Us.

The allegations, strongly contested in Baldoni's own legal response, turned what had been a high‑profile prestige adaptation into a cautionary tale about behind‑the‑scenes turmoil.

Could Justin Baldoni And Blake Lively Really Reunite?

The most striking claim in the latest reporting is not that Baldoni wants a sequel, but that he would, in theory, be prepared to reunite with Lively on it. A third source quoted by 'Naughty But Nice' said Baldoni 'would work with Blake again if it helped save the franchise,' adding that he was 'not interested in revenge' and 'just wants to make movies again.'

If accurate, that is a remarkably pragmatic stance after a year of hostile filings and public scrutiny. It also underscores how closely Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are tied to the commercial fate of It Ends With Us. Hoover's books bring a built‑in audience; swapping out key creative figures could complicate both marketing and fan reception.

Whether audiences eventually see Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively together again on screen will depend less on rumoured olive branches and more on contracts, risk‑averse studio bosses and how much appetite is left, in Hollywood and beyond, for one more chapter.