Off Campus will be back for another season, but one main character won't be returning. Justin Kohl, played by Josh Heuston, won't be appearing in Season 2 of the hit hockey romance series.

Justin is a musician and Hannah's (Ella Bright) crush. She enters into a deal with Garrett (Belmont Cameli) to get Justin's attention. Justin later becomes interested in Hannah, but she realises she has fallen for Garrett.

Despite not ending up with Hannah, Justin became a favourite among viewers. Unfortunately, he won't be appearing in the next season.

Why Josh Heuston Won't Be in 'Off Campus' Season 2

Showrunner Louisa Levy revealed that Heuston won't be in Season 2 due to scheduling conflicts.

In an interview with TV Guide, Levy said, 'Not next season, but I love Josh and I would not write him off if I can find a way to bring Justin back at some point. We never got a chance to meet Stella, who is the person he ends up with in the book. So maybe we'll find a way to fold him into a future season. We don't have him [available] next season, but never say never.'

So, even though Heuston won't be in the second season, the door is still open for him to return in the future.

Additionally, when Heuston was asked if fans can expect his return, the actor told Variety, 'At this stage, no. We'll see. Everything from scheduling to storylines to books... there's a lot of stories to show in this particular series.'

He also told US Weekly, 'I just hope Justin finds love and continues to be happy while writing music. Justin is following his heart. He's a little lover boy at heart. I think things went the way that they went but I think he'll just continue to do that. He'll probably go write some nice music about how heartbroken he is and then come back and try to find his love.'

What We Know So Far About 'Off Campus' Season 2

There's no official plot description yet for Season 2, but the first season sets up Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) as the series' next main couple. Like Netflix's Bridgerton, the Amazon series will adapt a different book each season, with a new couple taking the lead.

Even though Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham will no longer be the main couple in the upcoming season, Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright will still be returning in Season 2.

'Sometimes you fall in love with a couple and then you get their happily ever after and you're like, "What are they gonna do next season? I don't wanna break them up. But I still wanna watch them." And we will. Hannah and Garrett are still in Season 2. They're still gonna be part of it, but their love story is not the thing that's driving the season anymore,' Levy told Entertainment Weekly.

Cameli also told Bustle, 'Garrett and Hannah's story isn't over. In fact, it's kind of just beginning. They've just gotten to a place where they have decided to continue their relationship. It really is a beginning for them, and so I'm excited to see where Garrett and Hannah go as individuals and together.'