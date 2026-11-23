US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has imposed new restrictions on the US-Canada defence relationship through a classified memo, according to officials cited by the Washington Post, adding a military dimension to President Donald Trump's confrontation with Ottawa.

The directive was circulated last week and had not previously been reported, the newspaper said. Officials familiar with it spoke anonymously because of the issue's sensitivity. The report published Saturday, November 21, said it had not reviewed the classified memo.

One US official said the restrictions would be seen as a 'slap in the face' by Canadians. The Pentagon said the move was intended to advance US defence objectives and support a stronger bilateral relationship.

Hegseth's Memo Puts New Limits on Defence Engagement

The official's 'slap in the face' description reflects the sensitivity of restrictions between two countries whose armed forces have worked closely for decades, as per the report.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the department was 'taking steps to ensure its engagements with Canada advance tangible US defense objectives and ultimately support a reinvigorated defense relationship.'

He said the Pentagon was 'prioritizing opportunities for bilateral cooperation that strengthens the defense of our Homelands and shared hemisphere, while supporting Canada's ability to meet NATO obligations.'

Parnell said the directive would not affect defence intelligence sharing or cooperation through NATO or the North American Aerospace Defense Command, known as NORAD.

The two countries are founding members of NATO, formed after the Second World War, and their forces coordinate daily at NORAD headquarters in Colorado to protect their skies and maritime boundaries.

Trump's Annexation Rhetoric and Trade Dispute Strain Ties

The restrictions come amid Trump's repeated suggestion that Canada should become the 51st US state. Canadian officials initially thought he was joking, but he has continued to raise the idea.

At an Oval Office meeting in May 2025, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told Trump that Canada was 'not for sale' and 'won't be for sale, ever'.

Trump acknowledged then that Canada was 'stepping up' militarily.

Trade has also strained relations. Soon after returning to office, Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminium and other goods. Canada responded with retaliatory tariffs and has sought to reduce its reliance on American weapons.

Trump voiced frustration with Canada's trade position on Friday, describing Carney as 'very nice' but saying Ottawa had not made a deal to his liking.

'For some reason they feel emboldened,' he said, 'and we can't let them feel that way anymore.'

Hegseth's Past Comments Have Added To Canadian Concerns

Hegseth has mocked Canada's military and downplayed allied contributions to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to the report.

In August, he reposted a photograph of a teenage Canadian military cadet and her instructor, writing, 'This is real.'

Canadian officials condemned the post. Defence Minister David McGuinty called it 'just below the dignity of the office that he holds'.

Hegseth was also criticised after saying only 'one or two' US allies in Afghanistan had taken part in active fighting.

He said Americans had joked that the International Security Assistance Force stood for 'I saw Americans fighting'.

Canada deployed alongside US forces in Afghanistan, where at least 158 Canadian troops were killed and 2,000 more wounded.

It is also part of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group with the US, Britain, Australia and New Zealand.

An official from one Five Eyes country said there had been no formal indication that US information sharing would change, but officials had shared less over the past year 'across a number of platforms,' as per the report.