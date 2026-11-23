Pete Hegseth's former chief of staff Joe Kasper has called for the US defence secretary to resign, accusing him of mishandling the Pentagon and the Iran war

In an interview published by POLITICO on Monday, 23 November 2026, Kasper said his former boss had lost the confidence needed to lead.

Kasper, an Air Force veteran, served as Hegseth's chief of staff during the opening months of President Donald Trump's second administration.

He departed the post in April 2025 amid turmoil over an investigation into leaks of sensitive information.

Joe Kasper Questions Pete Hegseth's Military Leadership

Kasper told POLITICO that Hegseth was losing his ability to lead effectively and should step down. He accused the secretary of placing greater emphasis on public image and physical fitness initiatives than on the institution's wider responsibilities.

His criticism focused partly on the Pentagon's handling of the Iran war and a succession of departures from senior Army positions. He questioned whether Hegseth could secure the congressional relationships and funding needed to carry out his agenda.

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll resigned on 31 August 2026 amid reported tensions with Hegseth. General Randy George was asked to retire as Army chief of staff in April, while General Christopher T. Donahue also entered early retirement after commanding US Army forces in Europe and Africa.

Kasper characterised the Army as 'essentially leaderless', an assessment rather than an established description of its command structure.

General Christopher LaNeve has served as acting Army chief of staff since George's departure in April and was nominated for the permanent position in November.

Pentagon Disputes Joe Kasper's Account

A senior Pentagon official, responding to POLITICO on the department's behalf, dismissed Kasper as a disgruntled former employee and disputed his account. The official defended Hegseth's focus on military readiness and support for service personnel, while questioning Kasper's own record.

Kasper himself played a role in an earlier dispute. On 21 March 2025, he requested an investigation into unauthorised disclosures. The following month, senior aides Dan Caldwell, Darin Selnick and Colin Carroll were removed from their posts.

The three denied leaking information. Kasper now maintains that there was no evidence against them, according to POLITICO. Reporting in March 2026 indicated that investigators had uncovered no proof the officials leaked classified material; that did not amount to a formal declaration of innocence.

His criticism contrasts with Hegseth's earlier praise of Kasper as a 'great guy' who had done a 'fantastic job'.

Trump Continues to Back Pete Hegseth

President Trump told ABC News on 5 November that he had 'every intention' of retaining Hegseth. On 10 November, the House voted 211–204 to refer an impeachment resolution to the Judiciary Committee, blocking an immediate impeachment vote without deciding the allegations.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis has called his confirmation vote a career regret, while Representative James Comer questioned Hegseth's Iran strategy.

Kasper also cited a Veterans Day episode at Arlington National Cemetery. On 11 November, Army Specialist Thomas Iglesias admonished members of Hegseth's group after laughter was heard near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Hegseth awarded Iglesias the Joint Service Commendation Medal on 12 November. Kasper interpreted the gesture as diminishing the seriousness of the incident, according to POLITICO, while the Pentagon publicly defended the importance of maintaining respect at the memorial.