Former Pentagon spokesperson John Ullyot says a friend of Pete Hegseth's wife, Jennifer, asked him to arrange a makeup studio for the defence secretary, and that he rejected the request three times before leaving the department.

Speaking to Joanna Coles on The Daily Beast Podcast, Ullyot said the woman told him Hegseth expected a studio if he was going to speak to the media. He described the defence secretary as 'very image-conscious' and called the request 'crazy' and 'weird'.

The account adds a new detail to a controversy that began in April 2025, when CBS News reported that Hegseth had ordered a room beside the Pentagon briefing room to be converted for television make-up. Hegseth called the report 'totally fake'.

Ullyot Says Wife's Friend Made the Request

Ullyot said Jennifer Hegseth's best friend approached him about creating the studio. He recalled her saying: 'Hey, we need to, Pete expects to have a makeup studio if he's going to be talking to the media.'

He said he rejected the proposal three times, citing budget restrictions, and wrote 'disapproved' across an email about the plan. The studio was installed after he left, he said.

Ullyot argued that the request clashed with Hegseth's public emphasis on military 'lethality' and opposition to 'wokeness'.

CBS Previously Named Tami Radabaugh

CBS reported in April 2025 that Tami Radabaugh, then deputy assistant to the secretary for strategic engagement and a former Fox News and CBS producer, suggested improving the room. The network said Jennifer Hegseth and chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell approved the upgrade.

The Daily Beast podcast did not name Jennifer's friend but described her as another former Fox News producer and said she was among those admonished at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day. CNN identified Radabaugh as one of the advisers accompanying Hegseth there. The reports do not explicitly confirm that the two women were the same person.

CBS said the original renovation plan was estimated to cost more than $40,000 (about £30,000) before being scaled back. The Pentagon later told The New York Post that estimates of $10,000 to $15,000 (about £7,400 to £11,100) were not pursued, and that a few hundred dollars was spent on a wooden countertop. It said other items, including a director's chair and make-up light, came from existing stock.

Hegseth Denied Ordering a Makeup Studio

After the CBS report, Hegseth wrote on X: 'Totally fake story. No "orders" and no "makeup" — but whatever.' The Pentagon described the work as routine improvements to a Green Room available to senior leaders and VIPs before press engagements.

CBS reported that Hegseth did his own make-up before television appearances and had not used the briefing room to hold a news conference.

The Daily Beast said it contacted the Pentagon about Ullyot's latest account; its published report did not include a substantive response.

The Associated Press reported on 17 April 2025 that Ullyot had been asked to resign, a version he disputed. He told Politico he had decided to leave. CBS published its makeup-room report on 23 April.

Ullyot's account leaves an unresolved question: if he rejected the proposal three times, how did the makeup studio eventually make it into the Pentagon?