Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana has refused to rule out a 2028 presidential run, saying he could jump in 'if I get really fed up' with the state of his party.

The famously quotable Republican also challenged Vice President JD Vance's explanation for the party's midterm defeat, arguing the reasons went deeper than the Iran war.

A 'Spontaneous Moment of Questionable Genius'

Kennedy made the remarks in an interview with Kristen Welker on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday, The Hill reported.

Asked about his future, Kennedy said his plan was to run for re-election to the Senate. 'I've saved up my nickels and dimes. I've saved up about $30 million,' he said.

Welker then pressed him on the White House. Kennedy offered a characteristically colourful answer.

'If I get fed up with things, and catch a wild hare, and have, I don't know, a spontaneous moment of questionable genius, if I get really fed up, I could run. But it's not likely,' he said, according to Tampa Free Press.

He said he could not rule it out entirely. 'You're too smart for me to try to BS you. I'm not going to look you in the eye and tell you that if I get fed up, I wouldn't consider it,' Kennedy said.

Asked whether he would do better than Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he sidestepped, according to Tampa Free Press. 'Oh, I don't know. I don't have any idea,' he said.

Breaking With Vance on the Midterms

Kennedy was candid about the scale of the Republican setback on 3 November, when Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress. 'My party was rejected by the American people,' he said. House Republicans have since elected Rep. Jim Jordan as their minority leader for the next Congress, after he defeated Rep. Steve Scalise on 10 November, Scripps News reported.

He dismissed Vance's suggestion that the Iran war was to blame. 'JD says it's all, you know, the fault of the Iranian war. That's very convenient, since he was against it. But I think it's deeper than that,' Kennedy said.

The comments put him at odds with the vice president, who argued after the election that 'any honest conversation' about the defeat had to start with the war, HuffPost reported. Trump himself cited the conflict in a 60 Minutes interview, saying voters 'didn't like the war' or rising petrol prices, while insisting: 'I was not on the ballot.'

A Crowded Field Ahead

Kennedy was first elected to the Senate in 2016 and re-elected in 2022, so his current term runs until January 2029. A former Louisiana state treasurer who sits on the Senate Judiciary and Appropriations committees, he is known for folksy one-liners in committee hearings and television interviews.

Vance and Rubio have emerged as the leading Republican prospects for 2028 in early polling, The Hill reported earlier this month, while Sen. Jon Ossoff and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are among the Democrats drawing attention.

Kennedy has also emerged as a critic of parts of the administration in recent weeks. Over the NVIDIA export controversy involving Megaspeed, he said the Commerce Department was 'either incompetent, or they knew about it', according to the WSJ, as reported by Raw Story.

For now, he insists a presidential campaign remains a long shot, and his stated priority is keeping his Senate seat.