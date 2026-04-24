Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's increasingly high-profile romance is drawing fresh scrutiny in Los Angeles, where sources claim the 44-year-old music executive has been 'following [Sydney] around like a puppy dog' and devoting his life to being by the Euphoria star's side, Star Magazine reports.

The claims, which centre on how intensely Braun is said to be managing the relationship, were made in a series of reports quoting people described as close to Sydney Sweeney's circle.

Sydney Sweeney, 28, spent much of the past year disentangling herself from a long-term relationship with restaurateur and producer Jonathan Davino. The pair were first linked in 2018 and became engaged in November 2022.

Their wedding, initially expected to follow in 2024, was postponed indefinitely in February 2025, with TMZ citing 'busy schedules' and ongoing 'major issues' between them.

By March 2025, People reported that the couple had split, quoting a source who said Sweeney felt overwhelmed by her relationship and wedding plans just as her career was taking off.

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun And A Relationship Under The Microscope

Into that space stepped Scooter Braun. According to reports, Sweeney told The Times in May 2025 that she was single and 'loving it,' and has repeatedly said she prefers to keep her love life away from the industry glare.

In a 2022 interview with Cosmopolitan, she was unequivocal, 'I don't date people in the spotlight. I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest.'

Reality has not followed that script. By September 2025, sources were telling US outlets that Sweeney was 'casually hooking up' with Scooter Braun after they met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding.

One insider told Page Six Braun was 'obsessed' with her from the start, though that language was never publicly confirmed by either party.

By December 2025, unnamed insiders were briefing that Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were no longer casual. 'Scooter and Sydney are going strong and things between them are great,' one source said at the time.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Make Their Relationship Instagram Official



Sweeney shared the photo to her Instagram Story, adding a graphic of a white heart on top; the move marked the first time that she’d ever posted a photo with Braun on the social media platform. pic.twitter.com/vsMenFFAHx — Chris (@ishiguzochris) April 18, 2026

The pair went on to make their relationship plainly visible, sharing moments on social media and appearing together on the red carpet at the Euphoria Season 3 premiere in April 2026.

That public warmth now sits awkwardly alongside newer accounts painting a far more intense picture behind the scenes. A source 'close to Sweeney's world' told Star that Braun appears 'stressed out' and 'paranoid of getting dumped' when the couple are together, adding, 'People are like, give the girl some air for crying out loud!'

The same source claims Braun's wealth has enabled him to build his schedule entirely around Sweeney. Celebrity Net Worth estimates his fortune at around $1 billion, and the insider alleges he 'doesn't really have to work' and therefore has 'nothing but time and cash to devote to this relationship.'

In their words, 'He is making his whole life, and his whole footprint in Hollywood, about being by her side.'

Jealousy, DMs And Sydney Sweeney's Reluctance To Settle

Away from the whispers about neediness, other tension points have reportedly emerged. In April 2026, the Irish Star quoted a source claiming Braun is unnerved by the volume and tone of direct messages Sweeney receives from men, including professional athletes.

The source said the messages were 'incredibly disrespectful' and acknowledged that the attention had created 'strain' in the relationship, even though Sweeney is said to ignore and block such advances.

That discomfort sits against a backdrop of Sweeney's fierce insistence on independence. One insider told The Sun she 'values time alone, whether that's travelling by herself, going out with girlfriends, or just switching off,' and suggested Braun 'prefers togetherness' and is 'still adjusting to that.'

It is a familiar clash in high-pressure celebrity relationships, but in this case the imbalance sounds especially stark.

The stakes for Sweeney are considerable. The Euphoria actor now has at least six projects in development, according to IMDb, including a follow-up to her 2025 box office hit The Housemaid.

One source quoted by Star questioned whether Braun plans to follow her overseas for the next shoot, given he shares three young children, Jagger, 11, Levi, 9, and Hart, 7, with ex-wife Yael Cohen.

Friends quoted in earlier coverage of her breakup with Davino framed Sweeney's choices as a deliberate pull away from domestic expectations. One told People she was 'exactly where she wants to be' professionally, but 'not ready to settle down.'

It is that same drive colliding with an all-consuming new partner that seems to worry those around her.

One insider, looking at the imbalance between a 28-year-old in the middle of what they called a 'magical' career run and a billionaire executive reshaping his life around her, was blunt, 'It's so hard to imagine somebody like Sydney actually staying with him long-term.'