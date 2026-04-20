Sandra Bullock has made her Instagram debut, and she did not come empty-handed. After years of publicly refusing to join social media, the actress launched her verified account on 14 April 2026 with a playful margarita video captioned 'Midnight somewhere...' — a nod to the original film — before following up on 15 April with the title card for Practical Magic 2, captioned 'We're back ✨ / In theaters this September @practicalmagicmovie.' The announcement post quickly racked up over 345,000 likes and nearly 9,000 comments, signalling just how long fans have been waiting for the Owens sisters' return.

The reveal came shortly after Bullock and Nicole Kidman took the stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on 14 April, where they debuted exclusive footage of the film to cinema owners. Kidman declared 'We come to this place for magic!' to a roaring crowd, while Bullock quipped 'I told you!' as Kidman admitted, 'I didn't think anyone would clap.'

Nearly Three Decades in the Making

'Practical Magic 2' is a sequel to the 1998 film and is based on Alice Hoffman's 2021 novel 'The Book of Magic'. The original film was not an immediate box office success, grossing $68 million (£53.3 million) against a $75 million (£58.8 million) budget, but it became a perennial favourite once it hit home video and has shown a streaming resurgence every Halloween.

Bullock confirmed at CinemaCon that the production rebuilt the original house on the cliff, saying: 'We filled that house with many old and new characters that you'll love and brought Alice Hoffman's Book of Magic to life.' She also teased that her character Sally is now single, adding that if viewers knew the original film, they could 'probably guess why', a nod to the story's enduring cursed-love theme.

The Full Trailer and What It Reveals

Warner Bros. released the official trailer on 20 April 2026, following its CinemaCon debut. The teaser opens with narration from Bullock's Sally, who says, 'I'm sure you've heard of the Owens family — the ones from Massachusetts, the ones their neighbors whisper are witches.' When a character played by Lee Pace encounters the sisters, Sally warns him, 'Everyone we love dies,' to which Kidman's Gillian deadpans, 'A really horrible death... It's not great for the Tinder bio.'

The trailer also offers a glimpse of how the daughters and nieces of the Owens line, led by Joey King and Maisie Williams, navigate their own burgeoning magical legacies, as a mysterious figure played by Lee Pace arrives in their quaint New England town.

A New Team Behind the Camera

Susanne Bier, who previously directed Bullock in 'Bird Box', steps in as director, taking over from Griffin Dunne, who helmed the original film. The screenplay is written by returning co-writer Akiva Goldsman alongside Georgia Pritchett of 'Veep' and 'Succession'.

Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest reprise their roles as Aunts Franny and Jet, alongside new cast members Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod, and Lee Pace in undisclosed roles.

Notably, Evan Rachel Wood, who played Sally's eldest daughter Kylie in the 1998 film, confirmed via Instagram Stories that she was not asked to return, writing: 'I offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line... I was told they are re-casting. I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice.' Her role has since been recast, with Joey King taking on the part.

The arrival of the Practical Magic 2 trailer marks a significant cultural moment for a generation of fans who have championed the original as a cult classic for nearly three decades. With a major studio release set for 11 September 2026, Warner Bros. is betting on nostalgia — and a new generation of Owens witches — to cast a wide spell at the box office.