Critics have torn apart Euphoria Season 3, Sam Levinson's long-delayed final outing for HBO, branding it 'one man's creepy, sex-obsessed fantasy' after nearly every major female character is written into some form of the sex trade within the first three episodes.

The third and reportedly final season of the teen drama premiered on 12 April 2026 on HBO, more than four years after its second season finale, with the ensemble cast now aged out of high school and deposited into a time-jumped adult world.

The premiere holds a 56% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes — a record low for the series, which scored 80% and 78% in its first two seasons respectively. The dominant complaint across reviews is not the visual ambition or the performances, which are largely praised, but the decision to route nearly all of the women through exploitative sexual labour as the show's new dramatic engine.

The Sex Work Pivot: What Each Character Is Now Doing

The season opens with Rue (Zendaya) working as a fentanyl mule for dealer Laurie (Martha Kelly), ferrying drug-filled balloons across the Mexican border to pay off a debt carried over from Season 2. Through a series of events detailed in the Variety review, Rue then transitions to managing a strip club run by Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), a new character described as a seductive arms and drug magnate.

Her former classmates follow parallel tracks. Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) has launched an OnlyFans account to fund her wedding to Nate (Jacob Elordi). Jules (Hunter Schafer) has dropped out of art school and taken on a sugar daddy to support her painting practice.

Sydney Sweeney is going viral for a bold “Euphoria” scene where she appears in a revealing outfit, holding a pacifier and striking a provocative pose. pic.twitter.com/W0vFAzgfXX — Hannibal (@Hannibal47i) April 13, 2026

Variety critic Alison Herman wrote that the sex-trade emphasis is 'so total and abrupt that it can't help but feel somewhat random,' and questioned whether it reflected an ambition to critique late capitalism or simply 'a desire to pose Sweeney in various skimpy outfits.'

The one exception among the major female cast members is Lexi (Maude Apatow), who is now working in a Hollywood television writers' room — though even her storyline is filtered through proximity to the sex industry via Maddy (Alexa Demie), who works as a talent manager for the star of Lexi's show.

🚨First offical clip from ‘Euphoria’ Season 3.



Featuring Lexi (Maude Apatow) working as an assistant for television showrunner (Sharon Stone) pic.twitter.com/ycVGJtfwrN — ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 (@euphoriacentral) April 2, 2026

Time critic Judy Berman wrote that the default to the heterosexual male gaze is 'unmistakable' and described Levinson as using the women to 'drool over T&A' under the cover of an anti-capitalist thesis.

The Telegraph, New York Post, and the Sharpest Critical Verdicts

Eleanor Halls of The Telegraph was among the most direct, writing that Levinson has 'gone full pervert' by trapping all of the female leads in exploitative sex work and leering at them through his camera, and that not even Zendaya could save the season from becoming 'one man's creepy, sex-obsessed fantasy.'

Halls added that by the third episode, 'even Rue can't quite make you care about this sorry group of amoral ghouls, who seem to loathe themselves as much as each other.' She further described the show's aesthetic as feeling 'tired and dated,' with its violence 'bordering on parody.'

Lauren Sarner of the New York Post called it an 'unhinged disaster,' writing that in the first two seasons the show's strength lay in its human drama, but that Season 3 sacrifices depth for absurdity, with characters now at the mercy of 'random criminal henchmen' rather than their own flaws. 'That's lazy writing,' Sarner wrote, adding that the show now offers material that 'doesn't meet the talents' of stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sweeney.

At IndieWire, critic Ben Travers wrote that the show was 'never this spiritually hollow,' while Brian Tallerico at RogerEbert.com said the first three episodes had energy in individual scenes and performances but that the season felt 'more uncertain of what it's doing or saying than ever before.'

Viewership Legacy and What a 56% Score Means for HBO

Season 2 averaged 16.3 million viewers per episode, making Euphoria HBO's second most-watched programme since 2004, behind only Game of Thrones. The series has accumulated 25 Emmy nominations and nine wins across its first two seasons. The second trailer for Season 3 set a viewership record for the show with 6.6 million views across all HBO platforms, suggesting the audience appetite was still enormous heading into its return.

Read more Euphoria Season 3 – Where to Watch as Backlash Grows Over Dark Storylines Euphoria Season 3 – Where to Watch as Backlash Grows Over Dark Storylines

A 56% critics score is a significant fall. It places Season 3 well below the 'fresh' threshold of 60%, making it the lowest-rated season in the show's history. Seasons 1 and 2 held scores of 80% and 78% respectively. It also edges only marginally above Levinson's previous HBO collaboration, The Idol, which holds a 19% on Rotten Tomatoes and was widely regarded as a critical disaster.

Zendaya told The Drew Barrymore Show that Season 3 would likely be the last, saying: 'I think so, yeah' when asked if it was the finale, and adding that 'closure is coming.' HBO head of drama Francesca Orsi told Deadline the network had 'discussed' it being the end but stopped short of a formal announcement, saying she believed viewers would be 'very satisfied' with how each character's story concludes.

Whether critics are right that Levinson has confused exploitation with social commentary, or whether the season improves across its remaining five episodes, Euphoria will likely end as it lived: loudly, divisively, and impossible to ignore.