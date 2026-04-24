Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are quietly hunting for a secluded home in Malibu and other elite California postcodes, where the rumoured couple can spend time together away from children, cameras and hotel security, according to a source quoted by the National Enquirer this week.

After months of speculation over the nature of the relationship between Kardashian, 45, and Formula One champion Hamilton, 41, who have been repeatedly linked but have never publicly confirmed they are dating. The pair have been photographed at the same events and parties over the past year, fuelling gossip columns but offering little in the way of hard evidence.

The latest claims, centred on an alleged search for a 'love nest,' push that narrative several stages further while still sitting firmly in the realm of anonymous-sourced celebrity reporting. Nothing has been confirmed by Kardashian, Hamilton or their representatives, so all of it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian in Malibu! pic.twitter.com/CjL6JJRlfQ — deni (@fiagirly) April 21, 2026

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton And The Search For A Secret Base

According to the National Enquirer's unnamed insider, Kardashian and Hamilton 'want a place that's just for them,' a property separate from Kardashian's sprawling family homes and far removed from the intense scrutiny that follows both of their professional lives. The source claims the reality star and the racing driver have been considering high-end areas including Malibu, Beverly Hills and Santa Barbara, all familiar territory for Hollywood's ultra-rich.

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The reasoning offered is hardly subtle. As the source puts it, Kardashian is looking for somewhere they can go 'where they don't risk having her kids walking in on them.' Kardashian shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West — daughters North, 12, and Chicago, 8, and sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, 6. Her family life is both intensely documented and, at times, fiercely protected, and the idea she might want a discreet bolt-hole away from domestic chaos is not implausible. Whether Hamilton is actually touring beach houses alongside her remains unverified.

The same source paints a picture of practical concerns running up against global fame. 'Normal couples would just rent a hotel room,' the insider says, before adding that for Kardashian and Hamilton, any hotel stay supposedly triggers a 'full-scale security sweep equivalent to a presidential visit.' The claim may be exaggerated for effect, but the underlying point is obvious enough: top-tier celebrities often struggle to carve out anything resembling private time, particularly in big-city hotels bristling with camera phones.

If the pair have indeed decided a private residence is the answer, it would mark a striking escalation from casual dating to something with more permanence. Buying property together is not a low-commitment move, especially for two people with demanding careers on different continents.

Romance, Reputation And Talk Of A Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Wedding

Beyond property, the Enquirer's source ventures into far more speculative territory, suggesting Kardashian has been 'making a big effort not to come on too strong' and is letting Hamilton 'make all the moves and pursue her.' The account hints at a calculated approach: the insider says she 'knows he's competitive and loves the chase and it's working like a charm.'

In the same breath, the source claims the Skims founder has Hamilton 'completely in the palm of her hand,' and even alleges he has started talking about marrying her. There is no independent corroboration of that reported marriage talk and, as with much in celebrity romance coverage, it rests entirely on the word of an unnamed observer. Still, the suggestion alone is enough to send the phrase 'Kim Kardashian, Hamilton wedding' ricocheting around social media.

Kardashian has at least been open, in general terms, about her willingness to marry again. During a 2025 appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, she said she 'would absolutely' be open to walking down the aisle for a fourth time. The Enquirer's source builds on that, insisting Kardashian is 'very excited' about Hamilton but 'not letting her cards show.' When he allegedly makes remarks about marriage, she reportedly 'keeps it light and laughs,' while privately hoping to formalise the relationship. None of that has been confirmed by Kardashian herself.

From Hamilton's side, there has been no on-the-record comment about any romance with Kardashian, let alone about buying property together or exchanging vows. That silence leaves a familiar vacuum around celebrity couples, quickly filled by gossip, guesswork and the occasional half-truth.

Fans of both Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton will likely continue to parse every paparazzi frame and podcast quote for signs of a deeper commitment. Until either of them chooses to speak plainly, though, reports of Malibu hideaways and impending weddings remain exactly what they are: unverified claims about two of the most watched people on the planet trying, perhaps, to find a corner of it for themselves.