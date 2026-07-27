Spanish footballers Ferran Torres and Marcos Llorente became the subject of false online claims after photographs from their post-World Cup holiday in Ibiza were widely shared online, leading to unsupported speculation about their relationship.

The Barcelona forward and Atletico Madrid midfielder travelled to the Balearic island after helping Spain win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Torres scoring the extra-time winner against Argentina in New York. Agency photographs and short video clips showed the pair swimming together, hugging and exchanging a kiss on the cheek before being widely reshared by sports accounts and news pages in Spanish, French and English. Several posts also drew comparisons with the widely discussed 2010 photographs of former Barcelona teammates Gerard Piqué and Zlatan Ibrahimović before unsupported rumours about Torres and Llorente began circulating.

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There is no evidence to support claims that the pair are in a romantic relationship. Wider photographs from the same beach outing later showed other members of the group, including Llorente's wife, Patricia 'Paddy' Noarbe, while neither player has publicly commented on the speculation.

Beach Photos Challenge Viral Claims

As cropped photographs and brief video clips from the Ibiza holiday circulated online, some users suggested the images showed the Spain teammates in a romantic relationship.

As wider photographs from the same outing began circulating, many supporters argued the earlier posts had taken the images out of context. The additional photographs showed Llorente's wife among the group on the beach, while others said the footage reflected ordinary displays of friendship between close teammates.

🇪🇸 | ESPAÑA CAMPEONA: Los españoles Ferran Torres y Marcos Llorente disfrutan juntos de las vacaciones tras ganar la Copa del Mundo. pic.twitter.com/9z8HRyEHQX — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) July 24, 2026

Moderators in one large Reddit discussion also reminded users that speculation about a person's sexuality was not permitted, while many commenters argued the photographs showed ordinary displays of friendship.

The claims remained confined to social media, and no evidence emerged to support the rumours despite the photographs continuing to circulate widely online.

2010 Piqué-Ibrahimović Photos Resurface Online

The online discussion also revived comparisons with one of football's best-known episodes of internet speculation involving former Barcelona teammates Gerard Piqué and Zlatan Ibrahimović.

Several posts compared the Ibiza photographs with the widely discussed 2010 image of the pair greeting each other outside Barcelona's training ground, helping revive one of football's most enduring online rumours.

🏆🇪🇸⚽️ INSOLITE



Les nouvelles photos des champions du monde espagnols Ferran et Marcos Llorente en vacances explosent partout, tellement « affectueuses » qu’elles rappellent le scandale national Piqué-Zlatan de 2010… pic.twitter.com/jFVQ0RlSTz — PRISME (@PrismeMedia) July 25, 2026

Piqué later dismissed the speculation, saying the moment had been taken out of context after photographers captured a brief interaction outside the club's training ground.

The image has since become one of football's best-known examples of online speculation developing from a single photograph, and it resurfaced again as users compared it with the Ibiza images involving Torres and Llorente.

Neither Torres nor Llorente has publicly addressed the latest rumours, and representatives for Spain's national team have declined to comment.

Spain Stars Prepare for Return to Club Football

The Ibiza break came less than a week after Spain lifted the World Cup in the United States, with Torres scoring the decisive goal in extra time against Argentina to secure the country's latest international triumph.

Both players are expected to return to their respective clubs for pre-season training in early August ahead of the new European campaign. The claims surrounding the pair remain unsupported, and neither player has publicly commented on the speculation.