A coding blunder on a members-only website has torn the veil off Dialog, the invitation-only society co-founded by billionaire Peter Thiel, exposing 113 names that range from Elon Musk and Senator Ted Cruz to Senator Cory Booker and NATO's most senior general in Europe.

The breach surfaced on 16 June 2026, when Wired reported that Swiss security researcher maia arson crimew had pulled a hidden directory of prominent figures straight from Dialog's own website code.

Crimew then published the full roster of 113 names to Bluesky, where the data could be cross-checked against archived copies of the site. The disclosure has dragged a normally invisible network of executives, politicians, investors and military officials into a fierce argument over who really shapes the future from behind closed doors.

How a Swiss Hacktivist Cracked Dialog's Hidden Directory

Crimew found the directory embedded in the site's code on the morning of Monday 15 June 2026, acting on what she described as an anonymous tip. She is best known for exposing the United States government's No-Fly List in 2023, which sat on a misconfigured Amazon Web Services server, The Stanford Daily reported.

Wired said it independently verified the directory's contents, and crimew labelled the roster as 113 'alleged members' that anyone could confirm through Wayback Machine snapshots.

🚨BREAKING: Hacktivists have LEAKED a list of 113 high-profile elites a part of Peter Thiel's own secret society Dialog, per WIRED.



Jared Kushner, Elon Musk, Ted Cruz, Cory Booker, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Ezra Klein are among those listed. pic.twitter.com/rnfkqZSZGw — JoshTheProgressive (@joshforprogress) June 17, 2026

The exposed records went well beyond a guest list. According to Straight Arrow News, the leaked profiles carried names, employers, locations, email addresses, mobile numbers, birthdates and even assistants' contact details, alongside private access tokens that functioned as login credentials, which Wired chose not to publish. Crimew framed the lapse as a telling failure by the powerful.

'It's just wild to me how this once again shows that the people who run the world are so confident in their safety that they don't really bother with any proper operational security,' she told Straight Arrow News, 'not even for their off the record secret conventions where they all network and discuss our collective future.'

From NATO's Supreme Commander to Senators on Both Sides

The names cut clean across party lines and industries. Wired reported that General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, has attended since 2021, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale also appear. The separately published 113-name list adds Stanford University president Jonathan Levin, Senator Cory Booker, Elon Musk and writer Ezra Klein, The Stanford Daily reported.

Other figures tied to the directory include LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, author Sam Harris, actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt and longevity entrepreneur Bryan Johnson. The roster mixes prominent Democrats with conservatives such as Cruz, anti-tax campaigner Grover Norquist and Federalist Society figure Leonard Leo, an ideological spread that matches Dialog's off-the-record, cross-party design.

A heavy qualification sits over every name. The leaked directory does not indicate whether those listed are members, conference participants or guests, Straight Arrow News noted, and crimew herself flagged the ambiguity. 'I am no secret society expert but i dont think going to the secret society convention is much less bad than being a member of the secret society,' she wrote in a follow-up post quoted by The Stanford Daily.

An Agenda of World War III, Longevity and a Private Dating App

The leaked schedule for the group's August 2026 retreat reads less like a corporate offsite than a provocation. Wired reported session titles including 'Navigating WWIII', 'Bring Back Nuclear', 'Technology for the Battlefield', 'Build-a-Cult' and 'How's Your Sex Life?', a deliberately edgy framing meant to loosen candour among attendees.

Dialog also plays matchmaker. The network runs an internal dating service pitched as 'meaningful connections for exceptional people' and asks members to declare whether they are 'looking for love', according to Wired. Registration forms recorded each person's 'political leaning' under an assurance that the detail would never be shared, a promise the breach quietly broke.

The retreat itself drew roughly 222 registrants for a four-day gathering near Dublin, Ireland, Wired reported. None of them signed up using a government email address, instead choosing personal or corporate accounts, a choice that keeps their correspondence beyond the reach of public-records laws.

A Secrecy Breach That Reaches Into the Epstein Files

The leak has also revived an older paper trail. An invitation to Dialog's 2014 gathering appeared in the Epstein files released earlier in 2026 and listed Levin as a participant in the network's 2013 retreat, along with Susan Athey, Lonsdale and Hoffman, The Stanford Daily reported. The document points only to an invitation, not to any wrongdoing by those named.

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Dialog has stayed silent since the breach. Its executive director, Raffi Grinberg, and spokespeople for Thiel did not respond to requests for comment, and the organisation, sometimes likened to a tech-world Bilderberg, recently purchased land outside Washington. The group that built its reputation on discretion now faces the rare experience of being studied from the outside.

For a network built on the promise of privacy, the most revealing detail may be that its own website kept the secret worst of all.