For many entertainers, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is considered one of the highest public honours in the industry. With more than 2,700 stars lining Hollywood Boulevard, it is easy to assume every major film star or music icon has one.

Surprisingly, that is not the case.

Several of Hollywood's biggest names, including Academy Award winners and legendary musicians, are still absent from the famous pavement. Their omission is not because they were overlooked, but because receiving a star requires a formal nomination, the recipient's acceptance and attendance at an unveiling ceremony. In some cases, the celebrities simply declined or never completed the process.

Clint Eastwood Never Pursued the Honour

Clint Eastwood's absence is perhaps the most surprising.

The actor and director has won multiple Academy Awards and built one of the most celebrated careers in Hollywood, yet he has never received a Walk of Fame star.

According to longtime Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez, Eastwood has simply never shown interest in accepting the honour. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce requires nominees to agree to the nomination and attend the unveiling ceremony before a star can be installed.

Martinez has previously said Eastwood would be welcomed immediately should he ever decide he wants one.

Julia Roberts Chose to Decline

Julia Roberts became one of Hollywood's most bankable stars through films including Pretty Woman, Notting Hill and Erin Brockovich, the latter earning her an Academy Award.

Despite her success, Roberts does not have a star on the Walk of Fame.

Reports indicate she declined the honour after being nominated. Although she has never publicly explained her decision, Roberts has generally kept a relatively private profile outside of promoting her films.

George Clooney Missed the Deadline

George Clooney was selected for a Walk of Fame star, but it never materialised.

The Oscar-winning actor and former ER star reportedly did not schedule his unveiling ceremony within the required two-year period. Under Walk of Fame rules, recipients who miss that deadline must be nominated again before they can receive a star.

His absence therefore reflects the process rather than any lack of recognition.

Al Pacino and Leonardo DiCaprio Remain Absent

Al Pacino, whose career includes classics such as The Godfather, Scarface and Scent of a Woman, also remains without a star.

There is no indication he was ever rejected. Like all recipients, Pacino would need an approved nomination, sponsorship and willingness to participate in the ceremony before a star could be installed.

The same applies to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Despite an Oscar-winning career spanning more than three decades, DiCaprio has never received a Walk of Fame star. No official explanation has been given, although he has largely focused on filmmaking, environmental activism and charitable work rather than public honours.

Prince and Bruce Springsteen Said No

Some stars actively turned down the opportunity.

According to Ana Martinez, Prince was approached more than once but declined each time, saying the timing was not right. The legendary musician never accepted the honour during his lifetime.

Bruce Springsteen's case also influenced the Walk of Fame's rules. He was selected in the 1990s, but his ceremony was cancelled after he reportedly showed little interest in attending. Following that incident, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce made personal attendance at unveiling ceremonies mandatory for all recipients.

How the Hollywood Walk of Fame Really Works

Many people assume celebrities automatically receive a star after reaching a certain level of fame. In reality, the process is far more structured.

Anyone can submit a nomination, but the celebrity or their representative must first agree to accept it. A committee of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce reviews hundreds of nominations each year and selects only around 24 to 30 recipients.

There is also a significant financial commitment. The sponsorship fee, which covers the creation, installation and long-term maintenance of a star, is currently about $85,000 and is usually paid by a film studio, record label, television network or another sponsor.

Ultimately, not having a star is not a reflection of a celebrity's legacy. For many of Hollywood's biggest names, the honour simply was not a priority, while others chose to decline it altogether.