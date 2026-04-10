Oprah Winfrey has revealed a startling spiritual encounter from her first Academy Awards ceremony, claiming she heard the 'Voice of God' explaining why she would not take home the statuette.

During a high-profile interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on 7 April 2026, the media icon reflected on her 1986 nomination for The Colour Purple, directed by Steven Spielberg. Winfrey, who was 32 at the time, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress but found the evening defined more by physical agony than cinematic glory.

She told Colbert that as she sat in the audience, struggling with a restrictive gown, a divine realisation washed over her, providing a humorous yet poignant explanation for her eventual loss.

The Oprah Winfrey Oscar interview has quickly gone viral, highlighting the stark contrast between the glitz of the red carpet and the behind-the-scenes reality of celebrity fashion.

According to Winfrey, the night served as a turning point that fundamentally altered her approach to public life and personal comfort.

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The Dress That 'Choked' Her

Winfrey recalled that at the time, she was unprepared for the realities of red-carpet fashion. 'Because this was the first time I'd ever done anything, I didn't know that you're supposed to get it fitted before you actually go to try to put it on,' she said.

The gown she wore that evening turned out to be far from comfortable. According to Winfrey, the long-sleeved white dress with an elaborate beaded collar weighed approximately 12lbs (5.4kg), making it difficult to wear throughout the ceremony.

She explained that the weight of the dress caused physical strain during the event. 'When I went to sit back in the chair, it choked me,' she said, adding, 'And I ended the night with a scar on my neck. I'm not kidding. So when I was sitting, you see me sitting in the chair, I'm actually trying to pull that collar down so that I don't choke.'

This Oprah Winfrey red carpet fashion mishap meant she spent much of the broadcast visibly tugging at her neckline simply to breathe, a struggle that led to her self-described 'divine' intervention.

'You're Not Gonna Win': A Divine Realisation

As the tension of the ceremony mounted, Winfrey claims she experienced a moment of clarity, attributing it to a higher power. It was during that moment of discomfort that Winfrey said she had an unexpected experience.

'I heard the voice of God say to me, "You're not gonna win because you can't get out of the chair,"' she joked to the audience. 'I wouldn't have been able to get out of the chair.' The realisation was as practical as it was spiritual; had her name been called, the weight and restrictive fit of the gown would have made a graceful walk to the stage nearly impossible.

This Oprah Winfrey Best Supporting Actress nomination remains a landmark moment in her career, despite the loss to Anjelica Huston. However, the lesson learned that night was not about acting, but about the high price of uncomfortable glamour. Winfrey's anecdotes about the voice of God Oprah have since become a staple of her storytelling, illustrating her ability to find humour in the most restrictive of circumstances.

Choosing Comfort Over Glamour

The trauma of the 1986 Oscars permanently shifted Winfrey's wardrobe philosophy. She told Colbert that she vowed never again to sacrifice physical well-being for a fashion statement.

'So after that, I decided, no matter what you're doing, you want to be comfortable. I don't do anything that's not comfortable now.'

Her appearance on The Late Show reflected that philosophy. For the interview, Winfrey opted for a more relaxed look, wearing a denim outfit consisting of trousers and a matching jacket, a clear departure from the restrictive gown she wore decades earlier.

She states the Oscar experience left her with a lasting lesson that continues to shape how she presents herself today.

During the interview, Winfrey briefly reflected on her recent appearance at Fashion Week, reinforcing her preference for comfort while still embracing style in high-profile settings.

When Colbert showed photos from the event, he commented, 'Check out these outfits,' and added, 'Love all the looks. Looking fantastic.'

Winfrey clarified that she didn't attend the event specifically for Fashion Week. She explained she was there to support her friend, Stella McCartney, who was receiving an award from the French President. 'I thought, "might as well take in a little fashion",' she said, though she remains adamant that her days of being 'choked' by a dress are firmly in the past.

The Legacy Of The Colour Purple And The 1986 Oscars

Decades after her breakout role as Sofia, Winfrey's connection to The Colour Purple remains strong, particularly following the 2023 musical adaptation she produced. Yet, the 1986 ceremony remains the definitive 'first' of her cinematic career. By sharing the Oprah Winfrey 1986 Oscar story, she continues to humanise the often-impenetrable world of Hollywood awards season, reminding fans that even the most powerful woman in media has faced the indignity of a poorly fitted dress.

As the 2026 awards season concludes, Winfrey's story serves as a reminder to the next generation of nominees: the best accessory on Oscar night isn't a diamond; it's the ability to stand up from your chair.