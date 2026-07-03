Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is facing criticism from fellow actors after saying he plans to keep his political views private, a shift that comes years after his public endorsement of Joe Biden.

The 54-year-old actor and former WWE champion recently said he wants to step away from political commentary and concentrate on his work in film, storytelling and entertainment.

In an interview with Esquire, Johnson said he had learned to keep 'the main thing' at the centre of his life. For him, that means creating, acting and telling stories rather than weighing in on every political argument.

'I've learned I'm going to keep my politics to myself,' Johnson said.

The 'Moana' and 'Jumanji' star added that politics feels 'omnipresent' and said he dislikes the division and hostility that often comes with public political debate.

Why Celebrities Are Calling Him Out

Johnson's comments drew a sharp response from some Hollywood figures who believe silence from major public figures carries consequences.

On Threads, 'Star Trek' actor George Takei wrote: 'Silence is complicity.'

Actor Wil Wheaton then replied to Takei's post with a direct criticism of Johnson, writing: 'So disappointing to find out he is such a coward.'

Star Trek actors George Takei and Wil Wheaton attack Dwayne Johnson for saying he isn't going to speak out on politics.



George Takei on Threads: "Silence is complicity."



Wil Wheaton in reply: "So disappointing to find out he is such a coward."



Is this why no one respects… pic.twitter.com/Rn5A15sMLM — Fandom Pulse (@fandompulse) July 1, 2026

The backlash centred on whether celebrities with large platforms have a responsibility to speak publicly about politics, especially during a highly polarised period in the United States.

Johnson has not publicly responded to the criticism.

Why The Rock Changed His Stance

Johnson's decision marks a clear change from 2020, when he endorsed Joe Biden during the presidential election.

He later said he regretted making the endorsement because of the division it created among fans. In an April 2024 interview with Fox News host Will Cain, Johnson said his goal was to help bring people together and that he would not endorse a candidate again.

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'At this level of influence, I will keep my politics to myself," he said at the time. "It is between me and the ballot box.'

Johnson has framed the decision not as indifference, but as a personal boundary. He said he still believes people should be able to discuss difficult issues, but he no longer wants politics to define his public identity.

Press Tour Comes Amid Disney Spotlight

The backlash arrives as Johnson promotes Disney's live-action 'Moana,' in which he reprises his role as Maui.

The film is scheduled for release on 10 July 2026, with Johnson appearing alongside Catherine Laga'aia as Moana. The remake has already attracted debate from fans who question why Disney is revisiting a beloved animated film that was released in 2016.

At the same time, Johnson confirmed that 'Moana 3' is already being discussed at Disney.

'Yes, we have talked about Moana 3, yes,' he said during a press conference, adding that writers Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller are expected to work on the project.

A Debate Over Fame and Responsibility

The controversy has become bigger than Johnson alone.

For critics, his refusal to speak publicly looks like avoidance at a time when celebrities are often expected to take a stand. For supporters, it reflects a reasonable desire to separate entertainment from politics.

Johnson's position appears unlikely to satisfy both sides. But with 'Moana' back in cinemas and his Disney future expanding, his silence on politics has become one of the loudest stories around him.