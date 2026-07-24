The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has unveiled the 32 entertainment figures selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the Class of 2027.

Pedro Pascal, Keke Palmer, Idris Elba, Kate Hudson, Linkin Park, Karol G and sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning are among the stars set to receive one of Hollywood's highest public honours. The recipients were announced during a live press conference at Funko Hollywood by Walk of Famers Ming-Na Wen and Sheila E.

The annual announcement recognises artists and public figures whose contributions have left a lasting mark on film, television, music, live performance, radio and sports.

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Among this year's standout milestones, Dakota and Elle Fanning will become the first siblings to receive a joint Hollywood Walk of Fame star, while late country music icon Waylon Jennings will be honoured posthumously.

Full List of Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027

Walk of Fame Selection Committee chairman Peter Roth praised the new class, saying:

'These 32 extraordinary individuals have each made a lasting impact on audiences around the world through their talent, creativity, and dedication to their craft. We are honoured to recognise their remarkable contributions and look forward to celebrating them as they take their place in Hollywood history.'

Motion Pictures

The film category features acclaimed actors Idris Elba, Kate Hudson, Sam Elliott and Sam Rockwell, alongside comedy duo Cheech & Chong, producer Ted Sarandos, Delroy Lindo and sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning.

Cheech & Chong

Idris Elba

Sam Elliott

Elle Fanning & Dakota Fanning

Kate Hudson

Delroy Lindo

Sam Rockwell

Ted Sarandos

Television

Pedro Pascal and Keke Palmer headline the television recipients, joined by Friends star Lisa Kudrow, Severance actor Adam Scott, Survivor host Jeff Probst, Raven-Symoné, David Alan Grier and television producer Bill Lawrence.

David Alan Grier

Lisa Kudrow

Bill Lawrence

Pedro Pascal

Adam Scott

Jeff Probst

Keke Palmer

Raven-Symoné

Recording

The recording category spans multiple genres, with Karol G, Linkin Park, Lil Wayne, David Guetta and Sia among those selected. The Ramones, Smashing Pumpkins, Grandmaster Flash, composer Marc Shaiman and the late Waylon Jennings join them.

Karol G

David Guetta

Waylon Jennings (posthumous)

The Ramones

Joseph Saddler (Grandmaster Flash)

Marc Shaiman

Sia

Smashing Pumpkins

Linkin Park

Lil Wayne

Live Theatre/Live Performance

The category honours comedian Jo Koy, singer and actress Nicole Scherzinger and acclaimed ballet dancer Roberto Bolle.

Jo Koy

Nicole Scherzinger

Roberto Bolle

Radio

Lenard 'Charlamagne tha God' McKelvey

Sports Entertainment

Jimmie Johnson

How the Honourees Were Chosen?

According to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, hundreds of nominations are submitted each year before the Walk of Fame Selection Committee reviews candidates across six entertainment categories.

The committee's recommendations were ratified by the Chamber's Board of Directors on 22 July before the Class of 2027 was officially announced.

Recipients have up to two years to schedule their unveiling ceremonies, with celebrations expected to take place throughout 2027 and into 2028.

Stretching along Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Los Angeles, the Hollywood Walk of Fame has honoured more than 2,800 figures since its establishment in 1960.

The Class of 2027 continues that tradition, recognising artists, performers and industry figures whose contributions have left a lasting mark on entertainment.