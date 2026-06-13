Brooklyn Beckham was absent from David Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday 12 June, as the former England captain collected the 2,849th star with Victoria Beckham and three of their children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, in attendance. The family milestone landed in public view with the private rift still hanging over it, and Brooklyn's no-show was the clearest sign yet that the divide has not been smoothed over.

The Beckham family tensions have been playing out in public since January, when Brooklyn posted a series of Instagram Stories accusing his parents of putting 'Brand Beckham' ahead of family life and saying he did not want to reconcile. David and Victoria have both since kept their comments measured, with David later declining to expand on the situation in interviews and Victoria addressing the row only indirectly.

Brooklyn Beckham Misses The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The ceremony itself was a polished affair. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said David Beckham's star was the 2,849th on the Walk of Fame and that the dedication took place at 6819 Hollywood Boulevard, with Tom Cruise and Victoria Beckham listed as guest speakers. People reported that David was joined by Victoria, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, while Brooklyn was not there, despite the family gathering carrying all the hallmarks of a carefully staged public celebration. It was the sort of moment that usually leaves little room for family subtext. This one did not.

David's own remarks kept the mood firmly on gratitude and legacy. According to People, he used the stage to thank his family and said they were the reason he gets out of bed in the morning, before telling them he hoped they would one day bring their own children to the star and talk about the boy who dreamed big. It was a soft, sentimental speech, and all the more striking because the most obvious missing person in the family picture was the eldest son.

David Beckham Keeps Brooklyn Beckham Questions Private

In a June 12 interview with Variety, Beckham also shut down questions about the family row. 'To be honest, I'm sorry to stop you there, but that's a private matter,' he said, making clear he was not prepared to turn the occasion into a discussion about Brooklyn. Variety also quoted him saying that all he had ever wanted was to be a successful soccer player for Manchester United and England, a reminder that the Walk of Fame honour was being framed, at least by him, as a career marker rather than a family drama.

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Victoria Beckham has taken a similar line in previous comments. In April, when asked about the family situation in WSJ Magazine, she spoke about loving her children and protecting them, without naming Brooklyn directly. People reported that David and Victoria also posted birthday wishes to Brooklyn in May, which suggested at least some attempt to keep a public bridge in place, even if the private one remains visibly strained.

No public explanation has been given for Brooklyn Beckham's absence, and nothing in the latest comments from David or Victoria points to a breakthrough. For now, the Walk of Fame star is David Beckham's moment, but the family fracture continues to sit just beneath it, impossible to ignore.