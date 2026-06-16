Brooklyn Beckham's new World Cup advert for US delivery giant DoorDash has reportedly left David and Victoria Beckham 'stunned and heartbroken' in Los Angeles, as their eldest son appears to poke fun at his much-rumoured family rift on screen.

Brooklyn Beckham, 27, has been largely absent from major Beckham family milestones for more than a year, fuelling persistent talk of estrangement. He skipped the premiere of Victoria's Netflix documentary, David's knighthood ceremony, and, most recently, the unveiling of the former England captain's Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Publicly, the Beckhams have said little, while Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham have made rare, barbed comments about what they see as a highly managed 'Brand Beckham.'

In the new DoorDash campaign, promoting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Brooklyn sits at home and smirks to the camera: 'You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home... It's a long story.'

He then tosses World Cup tickets onto a table. Beside them, viewers can spot a stack of unopened letters, a camera and what is believed to be a luxury watch gifted by his father.

It is not subtle. It is also, by the sounds of it, not gone down well.

A source told Metro the Beckham family had been 'stunned' by the advert and the way Brooklyn has chosen to mine the apparent estrangement for commercial work.

'No one could have predicted he would do something like this. Monetising this situation will be heartbreaking for David and Victoria, especially after his dig at 'Brand Beckham' in his statement,' the insider said.

The same source suggested the advert jarred sharply with Brooklyn's previous calls for privacy. 'Brooklyn has called for peace and privacy, and this feels like the complete opposite by joking about their family fallout in front of the world.'

None of these claims has been confirmed by Brooklyn or his parents, so the exact state of relations inside the Beckham clan remains unverified and should be treated with caution.

Brooklyn Beckham Advert Deepens Narrative Of Rift

The timing of the Brooklyn Beckham advert has added an extra twist to an already tangled family story.

The spot surfaced only days after Brooklyn accused his family of a 'choreographed' attempt at a reunion involving his 14-year-old sister, Harper. According to Page Six, Harper was seen trying to visit her brother not long after David's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles, which was attended by Victoria and their sons, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, alongside Hollywood names including Tom Cruise.

The Walk of Fame star is only a short distance from Brooklyn's LA home with Nicola, and his absence from the ceremony was widely noted. When Harper reportedly attempted to see him soon after, Page Six said the couple were not at home.

A spokesperson for Nicola and Brooklyn later told Metro: 'That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all, this was choreographed for the cameras.' The implication was clear. In their view, the visit had been staged to create a soft-focus reconciliation narrative for the press.

A source close to the Beckhams pushed back hard in comments to the Daily Mail, calling the accusation 'horrible' and insisting Harper was simply a 'young girl who just desperately misses her brother'. The source added: 'Nothing needed to be said at all so to invent this nasty accusation is really unnecessary.'

The same unnamed insider claimed that Brooklyn has rejected every attempt to contact him from Harper or his grandparents since the dispute began, although that, too, remains one side's account rather than an established fact.

David Beckham Stays Silent As Brooklyn Beckham Steps Forward

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While Brooklyn Beckham uses a World Cup advert to hint at private tensions, his father continues to treat the subject as strictly off limits in public.

Ahead of the Walk of Fame event, David was asked by Variety about his 'difficult family life of late'. He cut the question off. 'To be honest, I'm sorry to stop you there, but that's a private matter. That's the one thing that I don't want to talk about,' he said.

Pressed instead on how he is coping more generally, he offered a more guarded reflection.

'Every day there's a mountain to climb. I've got a life where I'm very busy with what I do. I've got four grown kids, the businesses, the club in Miami, but I always want to achieve more. I've been like that from a very young age; I was like that as a player and I'll always be like that. I'll continue to strive for more.'

Those comments read differently against the sight of his eldest son acting out a version of estrangement on screen for a World Cup campaign. It is difficult to imagine David, the man who built an entire second career on careful branding and family image, being delighted to see their private problems turned into a commercial punchline.

At the same time, Brooklyn, who has reinvented himself variously as a photographer, home cook, and, most recently, hot sauce entrepreneur, may feel he is only reclaiming his own narrative after a lifetime of being part of someone else's marketing plan.