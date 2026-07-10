Evil Dead Burn has crashed into cinemas with a 92 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score, instantly igniting global interest in the latest chapter of the notoriously relentless horror saga.

Arriving in UK cinemas today, 10 July 2026, the Sébastien Vanicek-directed instalment from veteran producers Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell is already drawing intense attention from audiences and critics alike.

Early reviews have hailed it as the scariest entry in the franchise so far, sending fans racing to secure tickets for what is being billed as a particularly grisly big-screen experience.

The cinematic landscape has not witnessed the wrath of the Deadites since Evil Dead Rise in 2023. This time, the stakes extend far beyond the final frame, with viewers being strongly urged to remain in their seats once the screen cuts to black.

Multiple post-movie sequences are attached to the theatrical cut, containing key clues about where this blood-soaked universe is heading next.

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Bloody Good Time, Big Scores

Taking the reins of a long-running property is never an easy task, but Vanicek appears to have stamped his own signature on the legendary Book of the Dead.

Known for his intense work on Infested, the director penned this new screenplay alongside writer Florent Bernard.

Together, they have crafted a story that reviewers are already championing. The exceptionally high rating on Rotten Tomatoes reflects an unusual consensus between demanding horror aficionados and mainstream critics alike.

It is striking that a franchise born in the early 1980s still holds such influence at the modern box office. Fans have flooded social media platforms with anticipation, sharing early screening reactions that focus on the brutality of the practical effects.

Chris Evangelista of SlashFilm has praised the picture, calling it a 'bloody good time', reinforcing the growing belief that the creative team has struck a balance between familiar terror and new ideas.

It might seem unlikely for a four-decade-old horror property to still feel unpredictable, but the strong critical response and enthusiastic fan reactions suggest it does.

New clip from ‘EVIL DEAD BURN’.



• Described as the scariest entry in the franchise so far



• In theaters this Friday pic.twitter.com/zNTz3VeGpU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 9, 2026

A Savage Family Reunion In Evil Dead Burn

The central narrative takes a more personal and tragic turn this time. Following the loss of her husband, a grieving woman seeks solace with her in-laws in their secluded family home. Peace is the last thing she finds in the isolated location.

The sombre gathering quickly devolves into a terrifying ordeal as the family members are methodically transformed into Deadites. She is forced to confront a grim reality, discovering that the vows she took in life have somehow managed to survive into death.

Bringing this story to life is an ensemble cast including Souheila Yacoub, widely recognised for her role in No Man's Land, who leads alongside Hunter Doohan of Wednesday fame.

The cast also features Erroll Shand from Chief of War, Tandi Wright from The Sounds, Luciane Buchanan from The Night Agent, and Greta van den Brink from Territory. These central performances are said to ground the physical carnage in human emotion, lifting the screenplay beyond standard slasher fare.

Post-Credits Secrets Hidden Within Evil Dead Burn

Those purchasing tickets this weekend are being advised to plan their bathroom breaks carefully. It has been widely confirmed that the theatrical release contains multiple hidden sequences that reward those who stay put. First, a tense mid-credits scene offers a key narrative beat directly tied to the events that have just unfolded on screen.

Following that, a post-credits scene delivers a major revelation described as important to the overarching franchise. These moments are not merely throwaway jokes, but pieces of a larger puzzle for the future.

That broader future is already in development. Another cinematic instalment is moving forward under the guidance of director Francis Galluppi, best known for his work on The Last Stop in Yuma County.

Slated for release next year under the title Evil Dead Wrath, the expanding universe continues the ancient evil awakened by Raimi. The amount of material packed into the final theatrical minutes is intended to keep the cinema lights down until every last moment has played.